The new range Mercedes-AMG 53 will be available from August - the cheapest will cost 81.500 Euros

A few months ago, Mercedes-Benz has announced a new version in the AMG range. Its name is AMG 53 and it is available only on the CLS, E-Class Coupe and E-Class Cabriolet. According to the German car manufacturer, all these versions will be at dealers from August.





The Mercedes-AMG E53 4Matic Coupe will have a price of 81.592 Euros, while the Convertible version will start from 87.066 Euros. The CLS 53 AMG 4Matic can be yours from 84.430 Euros. If you are going to buy the Edition 1 of this model you'll have to pay at least 97.430 Euros.





The new Mercedes-AMG CLS 53 4Matic+ comes with a 3.0 liter six cylinder in-line engine that can deliver 435 horsepower at 6.100 rpm and 520 Nm peak of torque between 1.800 and 5.800 rpm. The unit uses an exhaust gas turbocharger and an electric auxiliary compressor. More than that, Mercedes-AMG has put an electric starter-altenator named EQ Boost (mild-hybrid 48V system) which improves the power output with 22 horsepower for a little period of time. The new Mercedes-AMG CLS 53 4Matic+ uses a nine speed AMG Speedshift transmission and an all-wheel drive system. As a result, the car can run from not to 100 km/h in 4.5 seconds, while the top speed is electronically limited to 250. If you are going for the AMD Driver's package, the top speed goes up to 270 km/h.





According to Mercedes-AMG the new CLS 53 4Matic+ has a fuel consumption of 8.4 liters per 100 kilometers with CO2 emissions of 200 grams per kilometer.

Tags: amg 53 cls, amg 53 e-class cabriolet, amg 53 e-class coupe, mercedes-amg, mercedes-amg 53

Posted in Mercedes, Various News