The new Ford Ranger is a heavy-duty machine. In this video it pulls 20 caravans
25 January 2019 15:23:06
A few days ago, Ford has published the first pictures and details regarding the new (or the second facelift) of the Ranger pick-up truck.
The Ranger is the most successful pick-up on the European market and last year sales reached 51,500 units in Europe, with more than 16,000 of those in the UK alone.
The updated version of the Ranger come with the new 2.0 liter EcoBlue diesel engine equipped with selective catalytic reduction (SCR) for optimised emissions, delivering up to a nine percent fuel-efficiency improvement when combined with an advanced new 10-speed automatic transmission. The new Ranger engine line-up will be led by the Bi-turbo version of the 2.0-litre EcoBlue engine, delivering 213PS and 500Nm of torque – up by 13PS and 30Nm compared with the current 3.2-litre TDCi diesel – for greater load-hauling capability.
In order to show us how great is the new Ranger, Ford published a short video. In this video you'll have the chance to see how the new Blue Oval one-tone pick-up truck is pulling 20 caravans.
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
Infiniti used this year Detroit Motor Show to showcase the new QX Inspiration Concept, a futuristic car that looks into the future of electric and autonomous ...
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...
Skoda already has two SUV's in its range, but now is ready to welcome the third one. The SUV offensive will continue. With the new crossover, the Czech ...
Vauxhall Combo was recently launched on the UK market, but is already doing strong. The have recorded over 4,000 orders taken since the van’s launch ...
Volkswagen always tries to be one step ahead the competition. Especially when it comes to technology. Volkswagen Group is currently testing autonomous ...
Volvo is one of those car manufacturers who have decided to take some real actions on the eco-side. And now we have another good news for you. The next ...
Aston Martin will return this year at the 24 Hours of Le Mans Race with the new Vantage GTE model. Under the hood of the car is the same V8 4.0 liter ...
We all have seen the videos shoot during test days at the Nurburgring race track. But this is a different kind of video cause you have the chance to see ...
