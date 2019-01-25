The new Ford Ranger is a heavy-duty machine. In this video it pulls 20 caravans

A few days ago, Ford has published the first pictures and details regarding the new (or the second facelift) of the Ranger pick-up truck.





The Ranger is the most successful pick-up on the European market and last year sales reached 51,500 units in Europe, with more than 16,000 of those in the UK alone.





The updated version of the Ranger come with the new 2.0 liter EcoBlue diesel engine equipped with selective catalytic reduction (SCR) for optimised emissions, delivering up to a nine percent fuel-efficiency improvement when combined with an advanced new 10-speed automatic transmission. The new Ranger engine line-up will be led by the Bi-turbo version of the 2.0-litre EcoBlue engine, delivering 213PS and 500Nm of torque – up by 13PS and 30Nm compared with the current 3.2-litre TDCi diesel – for greater load-hauling capability.





In order to show us how great is the new Ranger, Ford published a short video. In this video you'll have the chance to see how the new Blue Oval one-tone pick-up truck is pulling 20 caravans.

