The last Mercedes-Maybach G650 Landaulet will go under the hammer

Mercedes-Maybach G650 Landaulet is a hell of car. Only 99 units were built and Mercedes-Benz has had the great ideea to keep one example. Not, that 99th unit will go under the hammer.





The auction is held by Bonhams on October 6 and all the money raised will go to “Laureus sport for good foundation” charity of which Mercedes is a global partner.





As a reminder, the Mercedes-Maybach G650 Landaulet has a 57.8 centimeters longer wheelbase, a 45 centimeters ground clereance and special wheels. More than that, the SUV features a soft-top roof that can be lowered or raised with just a press of a button.





Also inside the cabin, the rear-seats have been replaced with the ones seen on the S-Class.





Under the hood, the 2017 Mercedes-Maybach G650 Landaulet comes with a V12 6.0 liter biturbo engine which deliver 630 horsepower and 1.000 Nm peak of torque. Also, the German SUV comes with the same axles seen on the G63 AMG 6x6.

