Home » News » BMW » The first official pictures of the upcoming BMW X5 - the car is camouflaged

The first official pictures of the upcoming BMW X5 - the car is camouflaged

28 May 2018 14:25:56

BMW X5 will be launched this year, but in order to start a fire in BMW's fans, the German car manufacturer has published a few pictures with the new generation SUV. 

The car is completly camouflaged so we don't get the chance to see the design. But the German car manufacturer offered some interesting details about the new X5. The prototypes proved how capably the new BMW X5 accelerates, steers and brakes in the winter test centre in Arjeplog, Sweden, on South African gravel tracks and the in desert dune landscapes of the USA. 

The first official pictures of the upcoming BMW X5 - the car is camouflaged
The first official pictures of the upcoming BMW X5 - the car is camouflaged Photos
And since this endurance testing only proves part of the car’s unmistakable character, the testing series conducted on the BMW Group’s testing grounds in Miramas in the South of France, on the high-speed circuit in Talladega in the US state of Alabama and on the Nürburgring racetrack in Germany were equally important.

The new generation BMW X5 will have Adaptive M Suspension Professional and the Integral Active Steering, which is also being offered for the first time.

Tags: , , ,

Posted in BMW, New Vehicles

The first official pictures of the upcoming BMW X5 - the car is camouflaged Photos (5 photos)
  • The first official pictures of the upcoming BMW X5 - the car is camouflaged
  • The first official pictures of the upcoming BMW X5 - the car is camouflaged
  • The first official pictures of the upcoming BMW X5 - the car is camouflaged
  • The first official pictures of the upcoming BMW X5 - the car is camouflaged

Related Articles

Leave a Comment

Fields marked with * are required
Name *:
Email *:
Comment *:
Code *:
  CAPTCHA
  • Email
  • YouTube
  • RSS
  • Twitter
  • facebook
  • feedburner

Latest Car News

  1. 2019 Subaru WRX STI US pricing announced

    2019 Subaru WRX STI US pricing announced

  2. 2019 Ford Mustang updates

    2019 Ford Mustang updates

  3. 2018 Peugeot 108 facelift introduced

    2018 Peugeot 108 facelift introduced

  4.  
  5. Genesis Essentia Concept makes European debut

    Genesis Essentia Concept makes European debut

  6. The new range Mercedes-AMG 53 will be available from August - the cheapest will cost 81.500 Euros

    The new range Mercedes-AMG 53 will be available from August - the cheapest will cost 81.500 Euros

  7. Mercedes-Benz X-Class will be available in the upcoming video game The Crew 2

    Mercedes-Benz X-Class will be available in the upcoming video game The Crew 2

Related Specs

  1. 2000 BMW X5 Lemans Concept

    Engine: V12, Power: 522.0 kw / 700.0 bhp, Torque: 720 nm / 531.0 ft lbs @ 5000 rpm

  2. 1978 BMW 320 Turbo Group 5

    Engine: Inline-4, Power: 447.4 kw / 600.0 bhpN/A

  3. 1975 BMW 3.5 CSL IMSA

    Engine: M49/2 Inline-6, Power: 328.1 kw / 440 bhp @ 8600 rpmN/A

  4. 1956 BMW 507

    Engine: V8, Power: 111.9 kw / 150 bhp @ 5000 rpm, Torque: 222.0 nm / 163.7 ft lbs @ 4000 rpm

  5. 1984 BMW 635 CSi

    Engine: Inline 6, Power: 213.3 kw / 286.0 bhp @ 6500 rpm, Torque: 334.0 nm / 246.3 ft lbs @ 4500 rpm

New Vehicles

Skoda will launch 19 cars before 2020Skoda will launch 19 cars before 2020
Skoda is haveing a very good time in the market. Last year, the Czech car manufacturer managed to sell more than 1.2 million cars, a 6.6% increse compared ...

Concept Cars

First teaser of the upcoming BMW iNext Concept - the production model will start a new eraFirst teaser of the upcoming BMW iNext Concept - the production model will start a new era
BMW has published the first official teaser of the upcoming BMW iNext Concept. The pure-electric BMW iNext will be built at Plant Dingolfing from 2021. ...

Custom Cars

Rolls Royce Wraith Luminary Collection announcedRolls Royce Wraith Luminary Collection announced
Rolls Royce is continuously improving its client experience with special editions for the current range of cars. Same happened with the current Wraith ...

Future Cars

Seat to launch a car every six monthsSeat to launch a car every six months
After it managed to get over the bankruptcy, Seat is pushing forward with its offensive on the European market. The Spanish brand will launch one new ...

Market News

Honda Sensing reaches one million clients in USHonda Sensing reaches one million clients in US
Honda wants to be seen as a responsible brand, that cares about the safety of its passengers. Now more than ever, after the Takata scandal, which seriously ...

Gadgets

Future Volkswagen Golf to feature new hybrid systemFuture Volkswagen Golf to feature new hybrid system
Volkswagen is on the way of launching a great offensive in the hybrid and electric segment. And what better model to support that? The future Golf, of ...

Various News

Porsche will recall 60.000 cars equipped with the emissions-defeat devicePorsche will recall 60.000 cars equipped with the emissions-defeat device
Porsche will recall 60,000 diesel-engined Cayenne and Macan SUVs over emissions irregularities. The report was published by Reuters and it comes after ...

Motorsports

Jaguar I-Pace makes debuts as Formula E Pace CarJaguar I-Pace makes debuts as Formula E Pace Car
Nobody would have thought of a Jaguar who can be both electric and performant. But the new I-Pace electric SUV proved everyone that future can be unexpected. ...

Videos

Video: Jaguar I-Pace is doing a night lap of Monaco circuitVideo: Jaguar I-Pace is doing a night lap of Monaco circuit
Jaguar I-Pace has tackled the famous Monaco street-circuit to prove its performance credentials. The British car manufacturer is the first premium car ...
Copyright CarSession.com