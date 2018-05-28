The first official pictures of the upcoming BMW X5 - the car is camouflaged
28 May 2018 14:25:56
BMW X5 will be launched this year, but in order to start a fire in BMW's fans, the German car manufacturer has published a few pictures with the new generation SUV.
The car is completly camouflaged so we don't get the chance to see the design. But the German car manufacturer offered some interesting details about the new X5. The prototypes proved how capably the new BMW X5 accelerates, steers and brakes in the winter test centre in Arjeplog, Sweden, on South African gravel tracks and the in desert dune landscapes of the USA.
And since this endurance testing only proves part of the car’s unmistakable character, the testing series conducted on the BMW Group’s testing grounds in Miramas in the South of France, on the high-speed circuit in Talladega in the US state of Alabama and on the Nürburgring racetrack in Germany were equally important.
The new generation BMW X5 will have Adaptive M Suspension Professional and the Integral Active Steering, which is also being offered for the first time.
