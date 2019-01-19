Home » News » Ford » The first 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 was sold for 1.1 million USD

The first 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 was sold for 1.1 million USD

19 January 2019

The first 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 was auctioned and it managed to get some really good money. The most powerfull road legal series production Mustang of ever times was sold for 1.1 millio USD and all the money raised will fo to JDRF, the leading global organization that funds type 1 diabetes research in an effort to find the cure.

“The chance to become the owner of the first 2020 Ford Shelby GT500 cars is an opportunity of a lifetime. More importantly, being involved in helping to raise much-needed funds and awareness for JDRF is a big win for everyone”, said Joe Hinrichs, Ford president, global operations.

The new 2020 Shelby GT500 was unveiled a few days ago during the 2019 Detroit Motor Show. The muscle car uses the same V8 5.2 liter engine but now it deliver "more" than 700 horsepower. The engine resources are sent to the rear wheels via an automatic seven speed transmission with double clutch. 

As a result the new Shelby GT500 can run from not to 60 mph in 3,5 seconds, while the quarter mile is done in less than 11 seconds. 

