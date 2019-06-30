The 2020 Ford Puma is here

Ford has unveiled the all-new Puma SUV. The car will be built in Romania at the Craiova plant starting this fall.





The new Ford Puma comes with a new design and has some exterior parts which are derived from the current Fiesta and Focus models. An interesting fact is that the headlights are a reminiscence from the last Puma coupe.





Ford is saying that the Puma is a technological car and it has a lot of modern accessories inside. Customers will get the Ford CoPilot360 limited autonomous system, a wide-view reada camera that offers a 180-degree look, a 12.3 inch instrument cluster, an 8 inch central display for the infotainment system, a 10-speaker stereo and massaging seats.





The boot of the Puma has 456 liters but it comes with a trick lower boot floor. After you will remove the floor you will discover a section that has multiple configurations and it even features a drain hole for easy cleanup.





The new Ford Puma will be available with the 1.0 liter EcoBoost engine and a 48V mild hybrid system. The base version has 125 horsepower while the top variant will deliver 155 horsepower.

Tags: 2020 ford puma, ford, ford puma, puma

