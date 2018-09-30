The 2019 Audi SQ2 is here with 300 HP

Audi has published the first picture with the upcoming SQ2 performance SUV. The new model will be showcased during the 2018 Paris Motor SHow, the event which will kick off in the first part of October.





Under the hood of the Audi SQ2 is the same engine we can find in the Golf R. We are speaking about the 2.0 liter turbo unit that can deliver 300 horsepower and 400 Nm peak of torque. Thanks to the seven-speed S-Tronic dual clutch transmission and to the quattro all-wheel drive system, the SQ2 can run from not to 100 km/h in just 4.8 seconds, while the top speed is electronically limited to 250 km/h.





Standard, the car comes with 18 inch wheels but it can be ordered with special 19 inch rims. The ride height is 20 mm lower than the Q2 version and the SQ2 also comes with sport suspensions. As we already know, with great power comes great responsability, so the engineers from Audi decided to put some bigger brakes. On the fron we have 340 mm discs, while at the back are 310 mm discs. The brake calipers are S-labeled and can be ordered painted in red.

