Home » News » Audi » The 2018 Audi A8 will detect bumps and will adjust the suspension for you

The 2018 Audi A8 will detect bumps and will adjust the suspension for you

22 June 2017 07:38:40

The new 2018 Audi A8 will be unveiled in about a month. The German car manufacturer is providing some interesting details about their new flagship model. 

The new 2018 Audi A8 will feature active suspension that will be able to read the road and adjust the suspension so you won't feel any bump. A front-mounted camera will scan the road up ahead 18 times per second and the infor are sent to the suspension which will pre-set itself to deliver a smooth ride. 

As a result, the new 2018 Audi A8 will “virtually completely eliminate any vibrations and jolts.” The active suspension will work with a four-wheel steering system in order to increase the stability. 
 
 
 

Tags: ,

Posted in Audi, New Vehicles

Source: Audi

Related Articles

Leave a Comment

Fields marked with * are required
Name *:
Email *:
Comment *:
Code *:
  CAPTCHA
  • Email
  • YouTube
  • RSS
  • Twitter
  • facebook
  • feedburner

Latest Car News

  1. The 2018 Audi A8 will detect bumps and will adjust the suspension for you

    The 2018 Audi A8 will detect bumps and will adjust the suspension for you

  2. Bugatti Chiron can do 300 mph but it needs more advanced tires

    Bugatti Chiron can do 300 mph but it needs more advanced tires

  3. GM autonomous tech tested on Chevy Bolt fleet

    GM autonomous tech tested on Chevy Bolt fleet

  4.  
  5. BMW 6-Series GT introduced

    BMW 6-Series GT introduced

  6. 2018 Honda Civic Type R launched in the US

    2018 Honda Civic Type R launched in the US

  7. 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan US pricing announced

    2018 Volkswagen Tiguan US pricing announced

Related Specs

  1. 2008 Audi R8 V12 TDI Concept

    Engine: V12 TDI, Power: 372.9 kw / 500 bhp, Torque: 1000 nm / 737.6 ft lbs

  2. 2007 Audi TT 3.2 S-Line

    Engine: V6, Power: 186.4 kw / 250 bhp @ 6300 rpm, Torque: 320 nm / 236.0 ft lbs @ 2500-3000 rpm

  3. 1996 Audi S8

    Engine: V8, Power: 250 kw / 335.3 bhp @ 6600 rpm, Torque: 410 nm / 302.4 ft lbs @ 3500 rpm

  4. 2007 Audi R8

    Engine: V8 w/Dry Sump Lubrication, Power: 313.2 kw / 420 bhp @ 7800 rpm, Torque: 430 nm / 317.2 ft lbs @ 4500 rpm

  5. 2006 Audi S8

    Engine: Modified Lamborghini V10, Power: 335.6 kw / 450 bhp @ 7000 rpm, Torque: 540 nm / 398.3 ft lbs @ 3500 rpm

New Vehicles

2017 Mercedes E-Class Cabriolet UK pricing announced2017 Mercedes E-Class Cabriolet UK pricing announced
Along the new Mercedes E-Class All-Terrain, the Stuttgart-based manufacturer introduced another model on the UK market. It is right in time for summer: ...

Concept Cars

MG E-Motion Concept launched in ShanghaiMG E-Motion Concept launched in Shanghai
MG is a brand that was first launched in UK a few decades ago. The sales went down, the company had a hard time, and ended up bought by a Chinese producers. ...

Custom Cars

Dacia Duster becomes emergency vehicle in UKDacia Duster becomes emergency vehicle in UK
Seen as one very suitable vehicle for off-road expeditions, the Dacia Duster is preferred in UK for its low price. In order to promote the vehicle even ...

Future Cars

DS uses its Formula E expertise to launch hybrid and electric carsDS uses its Formula E expertise to launch hybrid and electric cars
When it was selling with the Citroen logo, the DS brand was offering a hybrid version of the DS5 and DS4. Now, the established French premium brand is ...

Market News

Volkswagen US sales increase in MayVolkswagen US sales increase in May
Two years after Dieselgate started, Volkswagen is doing well in United States. With its reputation shaken, the German brand is still selling ok to americans. ...

Gadgets

Audi is the first car manufacturer to test autonomous cars in New YorkAudi is the first car manufacturer to test autonomous cars in New York
Audi is one of the leaders when it comes to automated driving in the premium segment. And is doing improvements not only in Europe, but also in the US. ...

Various News

Double trouble: Skoda celebrates 4 million Fabias and 500.000 of third generationDouble trouble: Skoda celebrates 4 million Fabias and 500.000 of third generation
Skoda did it again. The Czech car manufacturer has produced the 500,000th third-generation Fabia in Mladá Boleslav. But more important, with the same ...

Motorsports

This is the new BMW M4 GT4This is the new BMW M4 GT4
BMW has officially unveiled the all-new M4 GT4 racing model. The car was revelead during a special event at the Nurburgring and comes with some improvements ...

Videos

2018 Dacia Duster - First spy video2018 Dacia Duster - First spy video
The second generation Dacia Duster will be unveiled on 22 June. Until than we have had the chance to see the Romanian SUV during some tests in Spain. ...
Copyright CarSession.com