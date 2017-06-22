The 2018 Audi A8 will detect bumps and will adjust the suspension for you
22 June 2017 07:38:40
The new 2018 Audi A8 will be unveiled in about a month. The German car manufacturer is providing some interesting details about their new flagship model.
The new 2018 Audi A8 will feature active suspension that will be able to read the road and adjust the suspension so you won't feel any bump. A front-mounted camera will scan the road up ahead 18 times per second and the infor are sent to the suspension which will pre-set itself to deliver a smooth ride.
As a result, the new 2018 Audi A8 will “virtually completely eliminate any vibrations and jolts.” The active suspension will work with a four-wheel steering system in order to increase the stability.
Related Specs
2008 Audi R8 V12 TDI ConceptEngine: V12 TDI, Power: 372.9 kw / 500 bhp, Torque: 1000 nm / 737.6 ft lbs
2007 Audi TT 3.2 S-LineEngine: V6, Power: 186.4 kw / 250 bhp @ 6300 rpm, Torque: 320 nm / 236.0 ft lbs @ 2500-3000 rpm
1996 Audi S8Engine: V8, Power: 250 kw / 335.3 bhp @ 6600 rpm, Torque: 410 nm / 302.4 ft lbs @ 3500 rpm
2007 Audi R8Engine: V8 w/Dry Sump Lubrication, Power: 313.2 kw / 420 bhp @ 7800 rpm, Torque: 430 nm / 317.2 ft lbs @ 4500 rpm
2006 Audi S8Engine: Modified Lamborghini V10, Power: 335.6 kw / 450 bhp @ 7000 rpm, Torque: 540 nm / 398.3 ft lbs @ 3500 rpm
Along the new Mercedes E-Class All-Terrain, the Stuttgart-based manufacturer introduced another model on the UK market. It is right in time for summer: ...
MG is a brand that was first launched in UK a few decades ago. The sales went down, the company had a hard time, and ended up bought by a Chinese producers. ...
Seen as one very suitable vehicle for off-road expeditions, the Dacia Duster is preferred in UK for its low price. In order to promote the vehicle even ...
When it was selling with the Citroen logo, the DS brand was offering a hybrid version of the DS5 and DS4. Now, the established French premium brand is ...
Two years after Dieselgate started, Volkswagen is doing well in United States. With its reputation shaken, the German brand is still selling ok to americans. ...
Audi is one of the leaders when it comes to automated driving in the premium segment. And is doing improvements not only in Europe, but also in the US. ...
Skoda did it again. The Czech car manufacturer has produced the 500,000th third-generation Fabia in Mladá Boleslav. But more important, with the same ...
BMW has officially unveiled the all-new M4 GT4 racing model. The car was revelead during a special event at the Nurburgring and comes with some improvements ...
The second generation Dacia Duster will be unveiled on 22 June. Until than we have had the chance to see the Romanian SUV during some tests in Spain. ...
