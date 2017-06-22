The 2018 Audi A8 will detect bumps and will adjust the suspension for you

The new 2018 Audi A8 will be unveiled in about a month. The German car manufacturer is providing some interesting details about their new flagship model.





The new 2018 Audi A8 will feature active suspension that will be able to read the road and adjust the suspension so you won't feel any bump. A front-mounted camera will scan the road up ahead 18 times per second and the infor are sent to the suspension which will pre-set itself to deliver a smooth ride.





As a result, the new 2018 Audi A8 will “virtually completely eliminate any vibrations and jolts.” The active suspension will work with a four-wheel steering system in order to increase the stability.

Source: Audi