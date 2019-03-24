The 1.600 HP Koenigsegg Jesko is sold out

Koenigsegg announced that down payments have been received from customers and dealers for all 125 Koenigsegg Jesko build slots.





The new Jesko was officially unveiled during the 2019 Geneva Motor Show. According to Koenigsegg, 83 cars were sold prior to the show. The other units were ordered within 5 days of the car's debut on Geneva.





"The new Koenigsegg Jesko is the highest volume production run we’ve ever planned. For it to have sold out within days of its unveiling is both humbling and a wonderful testament to the outstanding crew we have at Koenigsegg. From the visionary work of our designers, engineers and technicians to the incredible job done by our sales team and our global network of Koenigsegg dealers – it took a great team to bring the Jesko to the world. We are very thankful for the reception it’s received from the press, the public and of course, our growing family of Koenigsegg owners", said Christian von Koenigsegg.





The new Jesko has a twin-turbo 5.0 liter engine that can deliver 1,280 horsepower on standard gasoline or 1,600 horsepower on E85. According to some roumors, an even faster version, dubbed the Jesko 300, is already in the works. The production of the Jesko will start in 2020.





