Tesla truck will come in September

A few weeks ago, Elon Musk said that Tesla will soon launch an electric truck. Now, the US-based car manufacturer has big news. The first teaser video is here and we also managed to get some new info.





According to Musk, the Tesla truck will be unveiled in September and it will be able to deliver between 320 and 480 kilometers with one charge. As you can expect, the new Tesla truck will come with some autonomous systems.





The darkened teaser imaged shows a glowing EV truck with little more than its LED lights piercing through the darkness. Also, Elon Musk said that its new truck will offer sports car feeling while driving it.





The big Tesla model expansion in on the way. Model 3 is here and the production started already. Soon we will see the new small-SUV Model Y which will be joined by a pick-up truck.

