Subaru Crosstrek Desert Racer to debut in Baja 500

Subaru has a long tradition when it comes to off-road races. So it is now surprise that Subaru of America announced upport of the Subaru Crosstrek Desert Racer program with Crawford Performance and Grabowski Brothers Racing. The Class 5 Unlimited off-road buggy powered by a SUBARU BOXER engine will return to competition at this week’s legendary Baja 500 off-road race, debuting a new livery in the blue and gold competition colors of Subaru Motorsports USA and looking to improve on 2018’s second-place finish in class.





Since its debut in 2017 as the Subaru brand’s first factory-supported desert racing effort, the Crosstrek Desert Racer has pushed the boundaries of its class and racked up podium finishes including a Class 5 Unlimited win at last year’s 550-mile Vegas to Reno race, America’s longest off-road event. The Desert Racer is powered by a 2.5L non-turbocharged SUBARU BOXER engine built by Quirt Crawford of Crawford Performance, producing 300 horsepower in a lightweight and reliable package.





For Subaru Motorsports USA, the Desert Racer’s new look reflects the expansion of the Subaru brand’s official racing efforts in America beyond rally and rallycross.





The 2019 Baja 500 will kick off Saturday, June 1 and will feature a total race distance of 487.11 miles in a single loop on Mexico’s Baja Peninsula. Grabowski Brothers Racing will continue the 2019 Crosstrek Desert Racer campaign by defending their class title at August’s Vegas to Reno event before moving on to the Baja 1000 in November.













Tags: baja 500, subaru, subaru crosstrek, subaru crosstrek desert racer

Posted in Subaru, Motorsports