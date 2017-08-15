SsangYong Rexton 4x4 UK pricing announced

The SUV segment in the UK will receive a new car starting this fall. The new SsangYong Rexton 4x4 arrives in the UK this autumn, a large D/E-segment four-wheel drive.





Priced from £27,500 on the road, the new Rexton is developed under the project name of Y400 and seen as the LIV-2 concept at the Paris motor show in September 2016.





The grille resembles the spread wings of a bird in flight - first seen on Tivoli, and now adopted as the new frontal look across all new SsangYong models. The projection headlight units also comprise daytime running lights, LED fog lights with cornering feature, side and indicator lights. The rear of the car offers LED rear combination side lights, air spoiler with high-mounted LED stop light and LED number plate lights, while the choice of 17, 18 or 20 inch alloy wheels, add to the overall appearance.





Featuring dual-zone fully automated air-conditioning with fine dust filters to all three rows of seats on the ELX (with seven seats) and Ultimate, there’s also a USB connector and 220V/115V inverter available for rear seat passengers.





The driver’s seat is 8-way power-adjustable, the front passenger seat 6-way power-adjustable (ELX & Ultimate), with memory settings for the seat & door mirror positions (Ultimate), and with automatic easy access mode for the driver’s seat (the driver’s seat position automatically adjusts when the door opens), heated seats front and rear, and also ventilated front seats on the Ultimate model, which also features auto closing (automatic door-locking when the key is carried away from the car).





The Rexton powertrain employs an uprated 2.2 litre turbo diesel engine manufactured by SsangYong, which delivers maximum power of 181PS and maximum torque of 420 Nm. The car has a towing capacity of 3.5 tonnes, and a kerb weight of between 2,095 - 2,233 Kg.





There will be three models from launch: Rexton EX, ELX and Ultimate. The EX comes with seven seats, the option of 6-speed manual or 7-speed Mercedes-Benz automatic transmission, 17 inch alloy wheels, manual air conditioning, smart audio system with 8 inch screen, power/folding door mirrors, front & rear parking sensors, automatic headlights and wipers, cruise control, and electronic safety features including forward collision warning, autonomous emergency braking system, lane departure warning, high beam assistance, and traffic sign recognition.









Tags: ssangyong rexton 4x4, rexton, ssangyong rexton uk pricing, 2018 ssangyong rexton 4x4, uk pricing

Posted in SsangYong, New Vehicles