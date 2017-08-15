SsangYong Rexton 4x4 UK pricing announced
15 August 2017 16:29:30
The SUV segment in the UK will receive a new car starting this fall. The new SsangYong Rexton 4x4 arrives in the UK this autumn, a large D/E-segment four-wheel drive.
Priced from £27,500 on the road, the new Rexton is developed under the project name of Y400 and seen as the LIV-2 concept at the Paris motor show in September 2016.
The grille resembles the spread wings of a bird in flight - first seen on Tivoli, and now adopted as the new frontal look across all new SsangYong models. The projection headlight units also comprise daytime running lights, LED fog lights with cornering feature, side and indicator lights. The rear of the car offers LED rear combination side lights, air spoiler with high-mounted LED stop light and LED number plate lights, while the choice of 17, 18 or 20 inch alloy wheels, add to the overall appearance.
Featuring dual-zone fully automated air-conditioning with fine dust filters to all three rows of seats on the ELX (with seven seats) and Ultimate, there’s also a USB connector and 220V/115V inverter available for rear seat passengers.
The driver’s seat is 8-way power-adjustable, the front passenger seat 6-way power-adjustable (ELX & Ultimate), with memory settings for the seat & door mirror positions (Ultimate), and with automatic easy access mode for the driver’s seat (the driver’s seat position automatically adjusts when the door opens), heated seats front and rear, and also ventilated front seats on the Ultimate model, which also features auto closing (automatic door-locking when the key is carried away from the car).
The Rexton powertrain employs an uprated 2.2 litre turbo diesel engine manufactured by SsangYong, which delivers maximum power of 181PS and maximum torque of 420 Nm. The car has a towing capacity of 3.5 tonnes, and a kerb weight of between 2,095 - 2,233 Kg.
There will be three models from launch: Rexton EX, ELX and Ultimate. The EX comes with seven seats, the option of 6-speed manual or 7-speed Mercedes-Benz automatic transmission, 17 inch alloy wheels, manual air conditioning, smart audio system with 8 inch screen, power/folding door mirrors, front & rear parking sensors, automatic headlights and wipers, cruise control, and electronic safety features including forward collision warning, autonomous emergency braking system, lane departure warning, high beam assistance, and traffic sign recognition.
Subaru Outback Black and Ivory launched in UK
Subaru is offering a special edition fo the Outback in the UK to help increase the appeal of the model in a very tough market. The Japanese manufacturer ...
Infiniti to unveil a new prototype in Pebble Beach
Even if it is a young brand, Infiniti wants to share its tradition with its fans. At the 2017 Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance, the Japanese brand will ...
ABT Sportline Audi RS5 tuning pack introduced
The most recent addition to the RS range, the all new Audi RS5, is already receiving a tuning kit from ABT Sportsline. As you would imagine, the new performance ...
Mazda to launch an electric car in 2019
Along with the announcement of the new Skyactiv-X range, Mazda also made public its plans for the next two decades. They are called “Sustainable Zoom-Zoom ...
Toyota and Mazda will form an alliance
Nowadays, all major manufacturers are trying to develop alliances with one of the most important players in the industry. The most recent partnership ...
Seat launches a an Android Auto app in Play Store
Seat knows it has to address to younger European public, and it develops small apps and gadgets that can improve the life of its clients and can attract ...
Renault-Nissan is the new world's largest car manufacturer after first semester
This is a big day for Renault-Nissan Alliance. The French-Japanese corporation has become the new world's largest car manufacturer in the first semester ...
Honda offers its new NSX GT3 for competitions worldwide
After they've launched the new NSX supercar, Honda's next target is to show that its ultimate supercar can make a name in motorsport. And it already managed ...
BMW 8 Series Concept has a breathtaking promo
BMW has published the first promo video for the new BMW 8 Series Concept. The prototype was showcased durnig the Concorso d'Eleganta Villa d'Este and ...
