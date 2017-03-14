Spyker C8 Preliator will use Koenigsegg engine

Not many of you know about Spyker. It is a Dutch brand who's tradition dates a long time ago, at the beginning of the 19th century. Now, the company tries to return to supercar market with the introduction of a revised C8 Preliator during this year Geneva Motor Show.





The current Spyker brand founder and CEO Victor Muller announced that Spyker has signed an Engine Supply Agreement with Christian von Koenigsegg, Founder and CEO of Koenigsegg Automotive AB from Angelholm, Sweden. Both the Spyker C8 Preliator as well as its Spyder version, which was unveiled at the press conference, will be propelled by the new Koenigsegg engine.





The normally-aspirated, Koenigsegg dry-sump 5.0 litre V8 engine boasts 600 hp and 600 NM of torque. Koenigsegg has developed this engine specifically to meet Spyker’s needs and the Koenigsegg V8 will be installed in every Spyker C8 Preliator, both the Coupe, which was launched in March 2016, and the new Spyder unveiled today, and replace the Audi V8 powertrain as from car one. The Koenigsegg engine will be mated to a six-speed manual transmission.





Spyker’s production of the C8 Preliator Spyder will be limited to 100 units only.





The “Preliator” name, which means "fighter" or “warrior” in Latin, pays tribute to Spyker aviation heritage: "Fighters" are warplanes as made by Spyker between 1914 and 1918.





Preliator owners may now operate their favourite music apps, including Spotify and Apple Music, with simple, memorable hand gestures via the integrated controlled Head-Up Display. The system brings entirely new mobile and digital experiences to Spyker C8 Preliator owners.









Tags: spyker, spyker c8 preliator, spyker koenigsegg, spyker supercar, spiker c8, spyker c8 engine, spiker koenigsegg engine

Posted in Miscellaneous, New Vehicles