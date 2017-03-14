Home » News » Miscellaneous » Spyker C8 Preliator will use Koenigsegg engine
Spyker C8 Preliator will use Koenigsegg engine
14 March 2017 20:00:02
Not many of you know about Spyker. It is a Dutch brand who's tradition dates a long time ago, at the beginning of the 19th century. Now, the company tries to return to supercar market with the introduction of a revised C8 Preliator during this year Geneva Motor Show.
The current Spyker brand founder and CEO Victor Muller announced that Spyker has signed an Engine Supply Agreement with Christian von Koenigsegg, Founder and CEO of Koenigsegg Automotive AB from Angelholm, Sweden. Both the Spyker C8 Preliator as well as its Spyder version, which was unveiled at the press conference, will be propelled by the new Koenigsegg engine.
The normally-aspirated, Koenigsegg dry-sump 5.0 litre V8 engine boasts 600 hp and 600 NM of torque. Koenigsegg has developed this engine specifically to meet Spyker’s needs and the Koenigsegg V8 will be installed in every Spyker C8 Preliator, both the Coupe, which was launched in March 2016, and the new Spyder unveiled today, and replace the Audi V8 powertrain as from car one. The Koenigsegg engine will be mated to a six-speed manual transmission.
Spyker’s production of the C8 Preliator Spyder will be limited to 100 units only.
The “Preliator” name, which means "fighter" or “warrior” in Latin, pays tribute to Spyker aviation heritage: "Fighters" are warplanes as made by Spyker between 1914 and 1918.
Preliator owners may now operate their favourite music apps, including Spotify and Apple Music, with simple, memorable hand gestures via the integrated controlled Head-Up Display. The system brings entirely new mobile and digital experiences to Spyker C8 Preliator owners.
To raise some money for charity and also offer its clients a track-ready Mustang, Ford unveiled a special edition called “Ole Yeller” Mustang, that ...
Audi has officially unveiled the 2017 Audi Q8 Sport Concept. The prototype will come into a production form as a rival for the Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe ...
Jaguar wanted to make an important contribution to a nobil cause and decided to create a car that can attract enough attention and enough money. This ...
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...
Even if it is not as strong as its German rivals on the US market, Audi managed to score a record year in 2016. December 2016 marked the best-ever month ...
It has become a custom for every major manufacturer to present a future technology during Consumer electronics Show, held every January in Las Vegas. ...
Ford is one of the best carmakers when it comes to small engines. And that is because it`s 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine has been voted best in class at ...
It was a historic weekend during the Rolex 24hours race in Daytona, where Jeff Gordon and the Taylor brothers managed a fantastic win in what was the ...
Volkswagen has announced a new mid-sized seven-seater SUV. Named Atlas (not confirmed yet) the model will be showcased during the 2016 Los Angeles Auto ...
