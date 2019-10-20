Spy pictures with the upcoming Aston Martin DBX

Aston Martin is ready to follow all those premium manufacturers who decided to launch an SUV. The DBX is really close. Aston Martin’s first SUV has entered the closing stages of the most comprehensive test regime of any Aston Martin.





With extensive everyday real-world driving and high-performance track evaluation taking place at locations worldwide - including the brand’s two key engineering centres at Silverstone, UK and the Nürburgring, Germany.





While conducting durability testing at the demanding Nürburgring race circuit, DBX has delivered cornering speeds on par with the brand’s most focussed sportscar Vantage, while achieving braking figures greater than the marque’s Super GT, DBS Superleggera. This brutal combination of performance for an SUV has already seen Aston Martin’s engineering team regularly achieve sub 8-minute Nordschleife lap times during their regular testing regime.





Now, an Spanish website managed to get some uncamouflaged pictures with the upcoming Aston Martin DBX. Excuse us, but we think that the British SUV looks pretty close to the Macan/Cayenne models.





We don't know the official date (sometime in December) for the unveiling but we do know that the model will feature a 4.0 liter V8 engine rated at 550 horsepower.





High speed testing has already proven DBX to repeatedly exceed 180mph, with final top speed and acceleration figures being set within the closing stages of the testing process.

