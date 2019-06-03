Special accessories for BMW X3 M And X4 M thanks to M Performance
3 June 2019 15:39:17
|Tweet
BMW has a special division which comes with some special exterior and interior tweaks for the Bavarian models. Its name is M Performance and this time, those guys managed to come with some motorsport-sourced accessories for the all-new BMW X3 M and X4 M.
On the front part of the car you will see a new surrounding for the grille, special air intakes and a unique splitter. On the side you'll have air breathers, new side sills and revised mirror housings, while at the back there are new details on the wing. All these accessories are made from carbon fiber and from a special black plastic.
Inside the cabin you will get a unique steering wheels. It has special leather, some Alcantara surfaces and some carbon fiber inserts. Also inside the cabin you'll get lots of M Performance logos on the accessories.
The X3 M and X4 M are using a newly-developed 3.0 liter biturbo engine which can deliver 480 horsepower and 600 Nm peak of torque. If you will go for the Competition version you'll get 30 horsepowers more.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Special accessories for BMW X3 M And X4 M thanks to M Performance
Hyundai has a new hybrid for Europe: the 2020 Kona Hybrid
Video: Mercedes-AMG A45 spied again around the Nurburgring
-
BMW X1 facelift has a plug-in hybrid version
The upcoming Mini Electric is a tiny
Lotus Type 130 Electric Hypercar - first video teaser
Related Specs
2003 BMW 330i Performance PackageEngine: Inline-6, Power: 175.2 kw / 235 bhp @ 5900 rpm, Torque: 406.75 nm / 300 ft lbs @ 3500 rpm
1940 BMW 328 Mille Miglia Touring CoupeEngine: Inline-6, Power: 100.7 kw / 135.0 bhp @ 5500 rpmN/A
1940 BMW 328 Touring RoadsterEngine: Inline-6, Power: 100.7 kw / 135.0 bhp @ 5500 rpmN/A
2003 BMW Z4 3.0iEngine: Inline-6, Power: 172.3 kw / 231 bhp @ 5900 rpm, Torque: 300 nm / 221.3 ft lbs @ 3500 rpm
2006 BMW Z4 M Coupe Motorsport VersionEngine: Cast Iron Inline-6 w/Aluminum Heads, Power: 294.6 kw / 395 bhp @ 8200 rpm, Torque: 400 nm / 295.0 ft lbs @ 5750 rpm
New Vehicles
Hyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UK
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
Concept Cars
Skoda Mountiaq Concept announced
Once a year, Skoda is allowing its students to create a concept that will be showed at the Worthersee gathering. The sixth ŠKODA Student Car is a spectacular ...
Once a year, Skoda is allowing its students to create a concept that will be showed at the Worthersee gathering. The sixth ŠKODA Student Car is a spectacular ...
Custom Cars
ABT Cupra Ateca offers more power
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...
Future Cars
Deutsche Post and Ford to develop an electric van
We see more and more electric vehicles, so it is no wonder that even big companies, that have no connection with automotive industries, tend to develop ...
We see more and more electric vehicles, so it is no wonder that even big companies, that have no connection with automotive industries, tend to develop ...
Market News
Volkswagen US sales defies Dieselgate scandal expectations
Some might say Volkswagen had some difficult times in US after the Dieselgate scandal. But 2017 sales say something else. Volkswagen of America reported ...
Some might say Volkswagen had some difficult times in US after the Dieselgate scandal. But 2017 sales say something else. Volkswagen of America reported ...
Gadgets
BMW and Microsoft join forces for artificial intelligence
BMW is always looking for a partner when it comes to technology. The latest name who joins the long list of BMW partners is one of the most famous in the world. ...
BMW is always looking for a partner when it comes to technology. The latest name who joins the long list of BMW partners is one of the most famous in the world. ...
Various News
Cadillac V-Series celebrates 15 years
Inspired by the success of AMF and M divisions, Cadillac introduced the V-Series range, dedicated only to performance cars. Fifteen years ago, Cadillac ...
Inspired by the success of AMF and M divisions, Cadillac introduced the V-Series range, dedicated only to performance cars. Fifteen years ago, Cadillac ...
Motorsports
Armed forces charity complete 2000 km in Carta Rally with Dacia Duster
A team of 14 current and ex-military service personnel has completed the Carta Rallye in Morocco, an extreme 2,000km challenge that took place in the ...
A team of 14 current and ex-military service personnel has completed the Carta Rallye in Morocco, an extreme 2,000km challenge that took place in the ...
Videos
Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio set three SUV lap records in UK
Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio is a performance SUV and in order to prove that, the Italian car manufacturer decided to set some fast times around famous ...
Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio is a performance SUV and in order to prove that, the Italian car manufacturer decided to set some fast times around famous ...