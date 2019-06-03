Special accessories for BMW X3 M And X4 M thanks to M Performance

BMW has a special division which comes with some special exterior and interior tweaks for the Bavarian models. Its name is M Performance and this time, those guys managed to come with some motorsport-sourced accessories for the all-new BMW X3 M and X4 M.





On the front part of the car you will see a new surrounding for the grille, special air intakes and a unique splitter. On the side you'll have air breathers, new side sills and revised mirror housings, while at the back there are new details on the wing. All these accessories are made from carbon fiber and from a special black plastic.





Inside the cabin you will get a unique steering wheels. It has special leather, some Alcantara surfaces and some carbon fiber inserts. Also inside the cabin you'll get lots of M Performance logos on the accessories.





The X3 M and X4 M are using a newly-developed 3.0 liter biturbo engine which can deliver 480 horsepower and 600 Nm peak of torque. If you will go for the Competition version you'll get 30 horsepowers more.

Tags: bmw, bmw x3 m, bmw x4 m, x3 m, x4 m

Posted in BMW, New Vehicles