Smart Fortwo Pure available in UK

Smart will try to appeal also to younger public in UK with the introduction of a new cheaper version. It is available in both fortwo coupe and forfour body styles and is already on sale with prices starting from £9,995.





The pure model line comes with a 1.0-litre petrol engine with an output of 71 hp, mated to a five-speed manual transmission. It has a top speed of 94 mph, and emits just 97 g/km of CO2 while achieving a combined fuel economy of 67.3 mpg combined.





Standard equipment includes 15-inch wheels, electric windows, remote locking, smart audio system, electrically adjustable and heated door mirrors, height-adjustable steering wheel and driver’s seat, black tridion cell and grille, black fabric upholstery, and halogen headlamps with LED daytime running lamps.





Automatic climate control is optionally available for £575. Both fortwo and forfour models are also available in a choice of nine body colours.









Tags: smart, smart fortwo pure, smart forfour pure, smart uk pricing

