Skoda unveiled the 2020 Superb facelift. It has a PHEV version

Skoda unveiled the 2020 Superb facelift. The top-of-the-line model now comes with new headlights which can be oredered with Matrix LED technology and a revised back which now ditches the old corporate logo in favour of a "SKODA" lettering on the tailgate.





The spoilers are also slightly revised and thanks to these modifications the car is longer by 6 mm on the wagon version or 8 mm on the hatchback variant.





Inside the cabin there are new decorative trims, an Alcantara headlinder if you are willing to pay for the ange-topping Laurin & Klement or a new infotainment system.





In terms of engine line-up, the car comes with a big surprise. The Czech car manfuacturer will offer to you a plug-in hybrid version.





The first PHEV model in Skoda's range comes with a 1.4 liter TSI engine rated at 156 horsepower and an electric motor which can deliver 115 HP. The powertrain can deliver a total of 218 horsepower and all the energy is managed bu a six speed DSG transmission.





Thanks to a 13 kWh battery pack, the Skoda Superb facelift PHEV can travel by electricity up to 55 kilometers.

