SKODA Superb iV plug-in hybrid UK pricing announced

Skoda is stepping into a new era with the introduction of its first hybrid car. The ŠKODA Superb iV plug-in hybrid will become the brand’s first electrified car when it goes on sale in the UK in January 2020.





As the flagship model of the ŠKODA range, the Superb has always showcased the brand’s most advanced technologies. The highly anticipated plug-in hybrid version will be priced from £31,970.





The Superb iV combines a turbocharged 1.4-litre TSI petrol engine and 85kW electric motor, delivering a total performance of 218PS (160kW) and CO2 emissions of less than 40g/km. The Superb iV also offers a zero-emission drive up to 35 miles (56km) and can travel up to 578 miles (930km) on a single full tank and a fully charged battery when in hybrid mode.





Owners can choose between four trim levels with the plug-in hybrid powertrain: SE Technology for fleet customers, SE L, SportLine Plus, as well as the top of the range L&K. Charging takes three hours and 30 minutes from a wall box (using a wall box with a charging output of 3.6 kW) and comes ready with a three-pin charger and wall box charging cables neatly stowed under the boot floor.





In addition to the standard equipment, drivers can take advantage of a host of new features. New driving modes include E-mode for electric and hybrid drive and Sport mode, which delivers maximum system performance on hybrid drive. In hybrid driving modes, the car’s display will show the electric range available as well as the potential range if the auxiliary applications in the vehicle (heated seats, air-conditioning etc) are turned off.





The plug-in hybrid also comes with dynamic chassis control to ensure maximum customer comfort. The system constantly adapts to suit the road and driving conditions. Drivers opting for SportLine Plus or L&K trim will have Virtual Cockpit as standard – a customisable 10.25 inch display replacing the traditional dials behind the steering wheel.













