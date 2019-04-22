Skoda Scala UK pricing announced

Volkswagen Golf, Ford Focus and Renault Megane will have to fight another strong competitor in the compact segment. The all new Skoda Scala is now ready to be ordered on the UK market, with prices starting from just £16,595.





The new Scala range will arrive in the UK in the summer and is available to order with three trim grades and three engine options. As ŠKODA customers have come to expect, the Scala comes loaded with a raft of standard equipment, including LED headlights, alloy wheels and air-conditioning on all models in the range.





Customers can choose from three engine options (two petrol and one diesel) with power outputs ranging from 115PS to 150PS. The petrol range consists of one 1.0 TSI unit with 115PS and a 1.5 TSI engine with 150PS. A third petrol unit developing 95PS will be added to the line-up later this year. The Scala’s diesel option is a 1.6 TDI unit that generates 115PS. All engines, with the exception of the 1.0 TSI 95PS, which is available later this year, are available with an optional seven-speed DSG transmission.





All three Scala trim grades offer high levels of standard specification. The S model, which starts from £16,595, comes with 16-inch alloy wheels, LED headlamps, leather steering wheel, gear and handbrake lever and a height adjustable driver’s seat. Customers opting for S model also get air-conditioning, DAB digital radio, front and rear electric windows and Swing infotainment system with 6.5-inch screen. In terms of safety equipment, the S model, which joins the range later in the Summer, features front head and side airbags, Front assist, Lane assist, Speed limiter and Emergency call with proactive services.





The mid-range SE model is priced from £18,585 and adds a host of additional features including cruise control, rear parking sensors, Bolero infotainment system with 8-inch touchscreen, integrated umbrella, and height adjustable passenger seat.





The range-topping SE L costs from £20,385 and delivers one of the most comprehensive specification lists in the sector. It includes ŠKODA’s new Amundsen infotainment system with 9.2-inch glass touchscreen, Virtual Cockpit, climate control air conditioning, keyless entry with start/stop and a colour multifunction trip computer. The exterior design features 17-inch alloy wheels, full LED rear lights, dynamic indicators and privacy glass on the rear windows. Inside, the seats are finished with silver Microsuede trims and chrome details on the dashboard, door panelling, gear and handbrake lever.













