Skoda Scala Monte Carlo announced

Skoda is already trying to draw more attention on the recent Scala with the popular Monte Carlo package. It pays homage to the car maker’s successful rally history and uses distinctive black elements and black ŠKODA lettering at the rear to lend the dynamic SCALA an even sportier visual presence.





The frame of the distinctive ŠKODA grille flanked by full-LED headlights is finished in glossy black, and parts of the redesigned front apron also come in black. The ŠKODA lettering taking the place of the central ŠKODA logo on the tailgate – the SCALA was the first European ŠKODA production model to introduce this feature – is another element which comes in black in the SCALA MONTE CARLO. The model’s side view is defined by black 17-inch alloy wheels (18-inch optional) with a special MONTE CARLO design, as well as black wing mirror caps and side sills.





Standard equipment for the ŠKODA SCALA MONTE CARLO trim level, which is available with any engine from the model series roster, includes SunSet tinted side windows as well as a panoramic roof and extended rear window complete with a black roof spoiler. A black rear diffuser and black model designations as well as full-LED tail lights round off the sporty appearance of the new SCALA range-topper, which can also be identified by a special badge.





The interior design of the ŠKODA SCALA MONTE CARLO radiates sporting appeal. The height-adjustable sports seats come with integrated headrests and special MONTE CARLO upholstery, and the decorative trims and instrument cluster likewise feature a standalone design. The multifunction sports steering wheel is covered in perforated leather bearing the same red decorative seams as the leather finish for the gear selector and handbrake lever. Another red accent comes in the shape of the LED ambient lighting illuminating the centre console, footwells and door storage compartments and handles.





The air vents in the instrument panel impress with a chrome look, and the trim level also includes LED reading lights. Pedal trim with an aluminium design, special floor mats, SCALA lettering on the door sills and a black roof lining round off the sporty interior ambience.





The premiere of the ŠKODA SCALA MONTE CARLO, which will be available with the model series’ complete range of engines, is set to take place at the Frankfurt Motor Show in September, with the first units delivered to customers from the fourth quarter of 2019.

















Tags: skoda, skoda scala, skoda scala monte carlo, skoda monte carlo, monte carlo, skoda scala trim level

Posted in Skoda, New Vehicles