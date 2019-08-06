Skoda Scala available for police forces

If you look at Skoda models they don't look menacing and scary. Even so, the models are often used for interventions by local police forces. The newly launched Scala has been called into service to join the ranks of ŠKODA’s celebrated blue-light fleet line-up.





The new Scala is one of the safest cars in its segment and has achieved the full five-star Euro NCAP safety rating giving added peace of mind for both driver and passengers on emergency high-speed call outs. Designed with a range of driver assistance systems the Scala includes Adaptive Cruise Control, Front Assist with City Emergency Brake and Lane Assist.





The compact car also features Side Assist that detects vehicles approaching from behind or that are in the car’s blind spot. While the existing Blind Spot Detect has a range of up to 20m, Side Assist can detect vehicles up to 70m away, which makes motorway and dual carriageway driving far safer. Rear Traffic Alert is also an integral part of the system, which acts to warn the driver about objects moving behind the vehicle when reversing.





When fully converted the Scala features 360-degree visibility thanks to powerful LED signal lights built into the front screen, grille, tailgate and number plate – all complemented by a 100-amp three tone siren.





The Scala is available with three engine options (two petrol and one diesel) with power outputs ranging from 115PS to 150PS. The petrol range consists of one 1.0 TSI unit with 115PS and a 1.5 TSI engine with 150PS. A third petrol unit developing 95PS will be added to the line-up later this year. The Scala’s diesel option is a 1.6 TDI unit that generates 115PS. All engines, with the exception of the 1.0 TSI 95PS are available with an optional seven-speed DSG transmission.





ŠKODA has introduced a ‘one-stop’ shop package for emergency services fleets, which allows vehicles to be Outright Purchased or financed through Volkswagen Financial Services. Fleet managers now have the additional option of contract hire for added flexibility and value-for money or they can opt for a cost-effective leasing package.









