Skoda Scala available for police forces
6 August 2019 17:55:50
|Tweet
If you look at Skoda models they don't look menacing and scary. Even so, the models are often used for interventions by local police forces. The newly launched Scala has been called into service to join the ranks of ŠKODA’s celebrated blue-light fleet line-up.
The new Scala is one of the safest cars in its segment and has achieved the full five-star Euro NCAP safety rating giving added peace of mind for both driver and passengers on emergency high-speed call outs. Designed with a range of driver assistance systems the Scala includes Adaptive Cruise Control, Front Assist with City Emergency Brake and Lane Assist.
The compact car also features Side Assist that detects vehicles approaching from behind or that are in the car’s blind spot. While the existing Blind Spot Detect has a range of up to 20m, Side Assist can detect vehicles up to 70m away, which makes motorway and dual carriageway driving far safer. Rear Traffic Alert is also an integral part of the system, which acts to warn the driver about objects moving behind the vehicle when reversing.
When fully converted the Scala features 360-degree visibility thanks to powerful LED signal lights built into the front screen, grille, tailgate and number plate – all complemented by a 100-amp three tone siren.
The Scala is available with three engine options (two petrol and one diesel) with power outputs ranging from 115PS to 150PS. The petrol range consists of one 1.0 TSI unit with 115PS and a 1.5 TSI engine with 150PS. A third petrol unit developing 95PS will be added to the line-up later this year. The Scala’s diesel option is a 1.6 TDI unit that generates 115PS. All engines, with the exception of the 1.0 TSI 95PS are available with an optional seven-speed DSG transmission.
ŠKODA has introduced a ‘one-stop’ shop package for emergency services fleets, which allows vehicles to be Outright Purchased or financed through Volkswagen Financial Services. Fleet managers now have the additional option of contract hire for added flexibility and value-for money or they can opt for a cost-effective leasing package.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
NIO ES6 Night Explorer Limited Edition Vehicle launched
Hyundai Kona Play special edition
Vauxhall Grandland X Hybrid4 UK pricing announced
-
Hyundai is launching the first car with solar roof charging
Aston Martin Residences cost more than the supercars
Peugeot 3008 one-off created for Top gear Magazine
Related Specs
2001 Skoda Octavia WRCEngine: Water Cooled, Inline-4, Power: 223.7 kw / 300.0 bhp @ 5500 rpmN/A
2002 Skoda Tudor ConceptEngine: V6, Power: 142 kw / 190.4 bhp, Torque: 280 nm / 206.5 ft lbs @ 3200 rpm
2010 Ford MustangEngine: V8, Power: 315 hp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 325 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm
2009 Nissan 370ZEngine: VQ37VHR Variable Valve Timing NA V6, Power: 332 bhp @ 7000 rpm, Torque: 270 lb-ft. @ 5200 rpm
2010 Bentley Azure TEngine: Twin Turbocharged V8, Power: 500 bhp / 507 PS / 373 kW @ 4,200 rpm, Torque: 738 lb ft / 1,000 Nm @ 3,200 rpm
New Vehicles
Hyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UK
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
Concept Cars
This is the 2019 Skoda iV electric concept car
During the 2019 Geneva Motor Show, Skoda unveiled an all-new concept car which is part of the Vision family prototypes. Its name is Skoda iV concept and ...
During the 2019 Geneva Motor Show, Skoda unveiled an all-new concept car which is part of the Vision family prototypes. Its name is Skoda iV concept and ...
Custom Cars
ABT Cupra Ateca offers more power
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...
Future Cars
Honda e electric model has 5 screens inside the cabin
Honda e is the first electric car of the Japanese company. Accoding to Honda, the new Honda e features intuitive and advanced connectivity in a contemporary ...
Honda e is the first electric car of the Japanese company. Accoding to Honda, the new Honda e features intuitive and advanced connectivity in a contemporary ...
Market News
Current Seat Leon, best sold generation ever
On the edge of bankruptcy just five years ago, Seat is now booming and enjoys good sales. The current generation Leon is one of the cars that helped Seat ...
On the edge of bankruptcy just five years ago, Seat is now booming and enjoys good sales. The current generation Leon is one of the cars that helped Seat ...
Gadgets
Volvo and Uber launch their self-driving car
Volvo is one step ahead when it comes to self-driving cars. The most recent announcement demonstrates this. Together with Uber, the leading ride-hailing ...
Volvo is one step ahead when it comes to self-driving cars. The most recent announcement demonstrates this. Together with Uber, the leading ride-hailing ...
Various News
Fiat Mirafiori plant celebrates 80 years anniversary
Fiat has a strong heritage and tradition when it comes to producing cars in Italy. The installation of a state-of-the-art Comau robot today at one of ...
Fiat has a strong heritage and tradition when it comes to producing cars in Italy. The installation of a state-of-the-art Comau robot today at one of ...
Motorsports
Volkswagen ID R Pikes Peak - First test run
Volkswagen has officially unveiled the new Volkswagen ID R Pikes Peak Concept. The car is set to compete in the famous Pikes Peak Hill Climb event which ...
Volkswagen has officially unveiled the new Volkswagen ID R Pikes Peak Concept. The car is set to compete in the famous Pikes Peak Hill Climb event which ...
Videos
Video: The upcoming 2020 BMW M3 was caught around the Nurburgring
The upcoming 2020 BMW M3 will be launched in the first part of next year. But now, the German car model was caught during some Nurburgring laps. ...
The upcoming 2020 BMW M3 will be launched in the first part of next year. But now, the German car model was caught during some Nurburgring laps. ...