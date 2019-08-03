Skoda Scala and Kamiq will get Monte Carlo editions

The Monte Carlo Rally and Skoda have a long-standing association stretching back over a hundred years. As early as 1912, when the Monte Carlo Rally was only in its second year, vehicles from Mladá Boleslav were among the competitors. In 1936, Skoda Popular took second place in its category – marking the start of the Monte Carlo models.





The Czech car manufacturer developed only 70 units of Popular Monte Carlo, but 75 years later, the tradition went back on the board. Skoda revived the name when it introduced the Fabia Monte Carlo in 2011.





After that, many models from Skoda got this equippment line and according to the Czech car manufacturer, you will have the chance to get find something new in this offer. We are speaking about the Scala and Kamiq models which will get the Monte Carlo edition.





For now we don't have any pictures but we don knwo that both models will get numerous black elements to provide additional sporty accents, making the design appear even more emotive and dynamic. The Skoda Scala Monte Carlo for example has black detailing in the front apron, while the Skoda Kamiq Monte Carlo comes with black roof rails. In addition, the new top variants can be identified by a special badge.





Both models will be unveiled during the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show.

Tags: skoda, skoda kamiq, skoda kamiq monte carlo, skoda scala, skoda scala monte carlo

Posted in Skoda, New Vehicles