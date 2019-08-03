Home » News » Skoda » Skoda Scala and Kamiq will get Monte Carlo editions

Skoda Scala and Kamiq will get Monte Carlo editions

3 August 2019 03:35:35

The Monte Carlo Rally and Skoda have a long-standing association stretching back over a hundred years. As early as 1912, when the Monte Carlo Rally was only in its second year, vehicles from Mladá Boleslav were among the competitors. In 1936, Skoda Popular took second place in its category – marking the start of the Monte Carlo models. 

The Czech car manufacturer developed only 70 units of Popular Monte Carlo, but 75 years later, the tradition went back on the board. Skoda revived the name when it introduced the Fabia Monte Carlo in 2011. 

Skoda Scala and Kamiq will get Monte Carlo editions
After that, many models from Skoda got this equippment line and according to the Czech car manufacturer, you will have the chance to get find something new in this offer. We are speaking about the Scala and Kamiq models which will get the Monte Carlo edition. 

For now we don't have any pictures but we don knwo that both models will get numerous black elements to provide additional sporty accents, making the design appear even more emotive and dynamic. The Skoda Scala Monte Carlo for example has black detailing in the front apron, while the Skoda Kamiq Monte Carlo comes with black roof rails. In addition, the new top variants can be identified by a special badge. 

Both models will be unveiled during the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show. 

Tags: , , , ,

Posted in Skoda, New Vehicles

Related Articles

Leave a Comment

Fields marked with * are required
Name *:
Email *:
Comment *:
Code *:
  CAPTCHA
  • Email
  • YouTube
  • RSS
  • Twitter
  • facebook
  • feedburner

Latest Car News

  1. This is the Audi A1 Citycarver

    This is the Audi A1 Citycarver

  2. 2020 Porsche 911 Carrera Coupe and Cabriolet are here

    2020 Porsche 911 Carrera Coupe and Cabriolet are here

  3. Porsche Taycan pre orders got above 30.000

    Porsche Taycan pre orders got above 30.000

  4.  
  5. BMW teased a track version of the current M2 Competition

    BMW teased a track version of the current M2 Competition

  6. Pagani unveiled the Huayra Roadster BC

    Pagani unveiled the Huayra Roadster BC

  7. Next generation BMW 7 Series might get a fully electric variant

    Next generation BMW 7 Series might get a fully electric variant

Related Specs

  1. 2001 Skoda Octavia WRC

    Engine: Water Cooled, Inline-4, Power: 223.7 kw / 300.0 bhp @ 5500 rpmN/A

  2. 2002 Skoda Tudor Concept

    Engine: V6, Power: 142 kw / 190.4 bhp, Torque: 280 nm / 206.5 ft lbs @ 3200 rpm

  3. 2010 Ford Mustang

    Engine: V8, Power: 315 hp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 325 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm

  4. 2009 Nissan 370Z

    Engine: VQ37VHR Variable Valve Timing NA V6, Power: 332 bhp @ 7000 rpm, Torque: 270 lb-ft. @ 5200 rpm

  5. 2010 Bentley Azure T

    Engine: Twin Turbocharged V8, Power: 500 bhp / 507 PS / 373 kW @ 4,200 rpm, Torque: 738 lb ft / 1,000 Nm @ 3,200 rpm

New Vehicles

Hyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UKHyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UK
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...

Concept Cars

Kia XCeed at the beginingKia XCeed at the begining
Kia XCeed was already unveiled to the public, but the South-Korean manufacturer wants to show the public how it all started and what is the inspiration source. ...

Custom Cars

ABT Cupra Ateca offers more powerABT Cupra Ateca offers more power
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...

Future Cars

Honda e electric model has 5 screens inside the cabinHonda e electric model has 5 screens inside the cabin
Honda e is the first electric car of the Japanese company. Accoding to Honda, the new Honda e features intuitive and advanced connectivity in a contemporary ...

Market News

BMW achieves record sales in first six months of 2017BMW achieves record sales in first six months of 2017
They lost the crown in the premium segment last year, but now they are doing all they can to get it back. BMW managed to achieve record sales in the first ...

Gadgets

Volkswagen launches new manual transmission: MQ281Volkswagen launches new manual transmission: MQ281
Even though sales for their DSG transmission are increasing year by year, Volkswagen is not abandoning the manual gearbox. Proof is that Volkswagen announced ...

Various News

Fiat Mirafiori plant celebrates 80 years anniversaryFiat Mirafiori plant celebrates 80 years anniversary
Fiat has a strong heritage and tradition when it comes to producing cars in Italy. The installation of a state-of-the-art Comau robot today at one of ...

Motorsports

Volkswagen ID R Pikes Peak - First test runVolkswagen ID R Pikes Peak - First test run
Volkswagen has officially unveiled the new Volkswagen ID R Pikes Peak Concept. The car is set to compete in the famous Pikes Peak Hill Climb event which ...

Videos

Video: The upcoming 2020 BMW M3 was caught around the NurburgringVideo: The upcoming 2020 BMW M3 was caught around the Nurburgring
The upcoming 2020 BMW M3 will be launched in the first part of next year. But now, the German car model was caught during some Nurburgring laps. ...
Copyright CarSession.com