Skoda produces its 15th millionth vehicle under VAG umbrella
27 June 2017 18:01:01
Joining the Volkswagen Group was the best thing Skoda ever experienced. The Czech brand managed to become one of the strongest in the world, with sales surpassing the one million mark every year.
Now, Skoda is celebrating the production of its 15-millionth vehicle since the beginning of its partnership with Volkswagen.
Since being incorporated into the Volkswagen Group in 1991, Skoda has transformed from a regional operator into an established high-volume manufacturer that is represented in over 100 markets across the world. Last year, the car manufacturer achieved a new sales record with 1,126,500 deliveries.
In the past 25 years, Skoda has written an exemplary success story. After a fresh start under the umbrella of Volkswagen Group in 1991, the Czech brand initially offered one model range and sold 170,000 cars per year. In 2016, the manufacturer achieved a new record figure with 1,126,500 deliveries being made worldwide. After the first five months of this year, Skoda is once again on course for record sales, having delivered 480,000 cars so far.
