Skoda Mountiaq is a one-off pickup truck based on Kodiaq SUV

Skoda has published the first pictures and details of the Mountiaq Concept car. As you can imagine, this is a one-off prototype which is likley not to see the production lights in the near future.





Built by a team of 35 apprentices from Skoda's vocational school, the Mountiaq is based on the Kodiaq SUV. They needed more than 2,000 hours to get the job done, but the result is pretty impressive.





Basically, the Skoda Mountiaq is a pickup truck which can be compared to the Amarok. But we are pretty sure that Skoda won't come with a production version of it. It has a 290 mm ride height which is 100 mm more than the Kodiaq Scout. It also uses special wheels and tires, and of course some special suspensions.





The car has a 2.0 liter petrol unit which can deliver 190 horsepower. On the outside we also can see some an air intake snorkel and a front-mounted winch which is surrounde by a bullbar.

