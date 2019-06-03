Skoda Mountiaq is a one-off pickup truck based on Kodiaq SUV
Skoda has published the first pictures and details of the Mountiaq Concept car. As you can imagine, this is a one-off prototype which is likley not to see the production lights in the near future.
Built by a team of 35 apprentices from Skoda's vocational school, the Mountiaq is based on the Kodiaq SUV. They needed more than 2,000 hours to get the job done, but the result is pretty impressive.
Basically, the Skoda Mountiaq is a pickup truck which can be compared to the Amarok. But we are pretty sure that Skoda won't come with a production version of it. It has a 290 mm ride height which is 100 mm more than the Kodiaq Scout. It also uses special wheels and tires, and of course some special suspensions.
The car has a 2.0 liter petrol unit which can deliver 190 horsepower. On the outside we also can see some an air intake snorkel and a front-mounted winch which is surrounde by a bullbar.
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
Once a year, Skoda is allowing its students to create a concept that will be showed at the Worthersee gathering. The sixth ŠKODA Student Car is a spectacular ...
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...
We see more and more electric vehicles, so it is no wonder that even big companies, that have no connection with automotive industries, tend to develop ...
Some might say Volkswagen had some difficult times in US after the Dieselgate scandal. But 2017 sales say something else. Volkswagen of America reported ...
BMW is always looking for a partner when it comes to technology. The latest name who joins the long list of BMW partners is one of the most famous in the world. ...
Inspired by the success of AMF and M divisions, Cadillac introduced the V-Series range, dedicated only to performance cars. Fifteen years ago, Cadillac ...
A team of 14 current and ex-military service personnel has completed the Carta Rallye in Morocco, an extreme 2,000km challenge that took place in the ...
Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio is a performance SUV and in order to prove that, the Italian car manufacturer decided to set some fast times around famous ...
