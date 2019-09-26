Skoda launches its new voice assistant: Hey, Laura!
26 September 2019 12:55:46
People are getting used to say „Hey Alexa” or „Hey Mercedes”. But now, some people will starts saying „Hey Laura” in their Skoda cars.
ŠKODA is premiering a new Digital Assistant. The new, enhanced voice control system goes by the name of Laura and understands natural speech. Part of the range-topping Amundsen infotainment system, it is available for the new Kamiq as well as the compact Scala.
The new ŠKODA Kamiq city SUV and the compact Scala can from now on be controlled with the help of Laura, the new ŠKODA Digital Assistant. In vehicles equipped with the top-of-the-range Amundsen infotainment system, a simple “Okay, Laura!” will activate the enhanced voice control system – there is no need to push a button or do anything else. Laura even understands natural speech, so drivers are not restricted to a set of predetermined commands or phrases.
The new, enhanced and online-based voice control system can answer inquiries about a wide variety of topics and obeys commands. It will start navigation to a desired destination; find a favourite song or take dictation for an SMS. Laura supports six languages: English, German and French as well as Spanish, Italian and Czech. If required, the system can even understand different dialects. With an on-board eSIM card included as standard, the ŠKODA Kamiq and Scala are always online. This allows Laura to seamlessly combine on-board and online data and thus respond quickly to any situation. The transition between online and offline services is so seamless that occupants are never aware of it.
Drivers can interrupt their dialogue with Laura at any time and use a new command without having to wait for the system to complete an answer. This helps to speed up response times. Moreover, during a conversation, the radio or media player volume is lowered rather than muted completely, which fosters the sense of having a natural, relaxed conversation.
In future, Laura will be able to control certain vehicle functions and respond with more flexibility to complete sentences, even enabling a kind of digital small talk.
