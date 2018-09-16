Skoda Kodiaq RS: new details emerge
16 September 2018 10:23:48
As we approach Paris Motor Show we get closer and closer to the unveil of a new Skoda RS family member. We are talking about the new and anticipated Skoda Kodiaq RS.
ŠKODA is offering a preview of the car’s full-LED headlights, the virtual cockpit and the new Dynamic Sound Boost function, which accentuates the dynamic character of the ŠKODA KODIAQ RS with a meaty and even sportier sound.
With the most powerful production diesel engine in ŠKODA history (240 PS), all-wheel drive and adaptive suspension, the KODIAQ RS is the brand’s first high-performance SUV. This dynamism is emphasised by the crystalline-effect full-LED headlights, which come as standard, and the typical ŠKODA design language. The video shows the optional metallic Race Blue finish, which is available for the first time in a ŠKODA SUV.
Standard equipment in the ŠKODA KODIAQ RS includes the individually adjustable virtual cockpit in a carbon surround. ‘Sport’ is a fifth display layout which features the rev counter and speedo in the centre.
The KODIAQ RS is the first-ever ŠKODA model to offer Dynamic Sound Boost. This sophisticated system uses the data from the cars electronic systems and varies and intensifies the sound of the engine depending on the selected driving mode.
