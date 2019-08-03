Skoda Kodiaq RS got a performance pack from ABT

The German tuning firm ABT Sportsline has prepared a performance package for the mighty Skoda Kodiaq RS. As you already know, the Czech model is the fastest seven-seat SUV around the Nurburgring, but now it got some power update.





Standard, the 2.0 BiTDI engine deliver 240 horsepower and 500 Nm peak of torque. Thanks to the ABT Engine Control unit, the engine deliver 270 horsepower and 540 Nm peak of torque.





The engine is matted to a seven speed DSG transmission and to an all-wheel drive system. Standard, the Kodiaq RS runs from not to 100 km/h in 7 seconds, but with the power update from ABT, the SUV is 0.2 seconds faster. No news about the top speed, but the standard car can go up to 220 km/h.





According to ABT, the Czech model also got an improved suspension and also some new set of wheels.

