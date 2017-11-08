Skoda Karoq manages five stars in EuroNCAP

The all new Skoda Karoq is positioned bellow the current Kodiaq and is responsible for stealing clients from its platform brothers: the Volkswagen Tiguan and Seat Arona. Now, Karoq has even more chances as it was awarded five stars by EuroNCAP.





The compact SUV is the Czech car manufacturer’s latest model to receive the five-star rating, making the KAROQ one of the safest compact SUVs on the road today.





EuroNCAP awarded the occupant protection of adult passengers an excellent 93%. In addition, EuroNCAP highlighted the protection of the cervical spine in rear-end collisions. The compact SUV’s emergency braking system worked reliably at low urban speeds and prevented almost all collisions. EuroNCAP also awarded the full score for the protection of pedestrians’ legs. The compact SUV also protected pedestrians’ heads well in the event of in a collision.





The Skoda KAROQ is equipped with a large number of cameras as well as radar and sensor-based driver assistance systems. The front radar assistant, which includes city emergency braking with person recognition, helps to prevent accidents with pedestrians.





Other safety features on board the Skoda KAROQ include an adaptive-distance assistant, a lane-keeping, camera-based traffic sign recognition, an emergency call function, a traffic jam assistant and fatigue detection.









