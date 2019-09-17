Skoda Kamiq UK pricing announced

Skoda is expanding its SUV portfolio in the UK with the introduction of the new Kamiq, its smallest member of the family. ŠKODA has announced final prices and specifications for the all-new Kamiq.





Packed with advanced technology and delivering a host of ingenious ŠKODA design features, the new Kamiq costs from just £17,700.





The Kamiq range comprises four trim levels; S, SE, SE L and Monte Carlo - which is set to open for order later in the year - with each grade offering high levels of standard equipment and a broad range of options to allow owners to perfectly tailor the Kamiq to their tastes.





Despite its entry-level position, the Kamiq S comes complete with 16-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights and tail lights, air conditioning, Swing infotainment system with DAB, a 6.5-inch touchscreen display and ŠKODA e-Call. Customers opting for the SE model – which starts from £19,135 – benefit from 17-inch alloy wheels, body-coloured bumpers, Bolero infotainment system with 8-inch touchscreen display and Wireless Smartlink for Apple CarPlay. SE models also come with rear parking sensors, cruise control and light and rain sensors.





SE L models are priced from £21,180 and add 18-inch alloy wheels, Amundsen infotainment system with satellite navigation and 9.2-inch touchscreen display, keyless engine start/stop and Blind Spot detection. SE L customers also benefit from black and silver microsuede interior upholstery, silver haptic decorative inserts and hot stamping in glossy black and rear LED lights with dynamic indicators.





For buyers demanding a sportier look, the Kamiq Monte Carlo delivers on every level. It features gloss black detailing and badging along with a panoramic roof, special 18-inch Vega anthracite alloy wheels, and a red LED ambient lighting system. Final prices for the Monte Carlo model will be announced shortly.





The Kamiq range consists of four engine options; three petrol and one diesel. The petrol engine line-up features two 1.0 TSI units with outputs of 95PS and 115PS, and a 1.5 TSI motor that generates 150PS. Both the 115PS and 150PS units can be specified with a seven-speed DSG gearbox. The single diesel engine is a 1.6 TDI unit that develops 115PS. It can also be specified with a seven-speed DSG gearbox.









