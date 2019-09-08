Skoda Kamiq Monte Carlo to be unveiled at IAA

Skoda will expand the Monte Carlo family with the introduction of a new member during this year IAA Frankfurt. The latest addition to the family is Kamiq Monte Carlo, who will also evoke the brand’s successful rally history and also features an upgraded level of equipment. The ŠKODA KAMIQ is the Czech brand’s second SUV to come in a sporty MONTE CARLO version, the first having been the ŠKODA YETI.





In addition to the characteristic split full-LED headlights, the ŠKODA KAMIQ MONTE CARLO comes with a glossy black frame surrounding the ŠKODA grille, for a dynamic and distinctive appearance. The black detailing also extends to parts of the front bumper, the wing mirror caps, roof rails, side sills and the centrally positioned ŠKODA lettering on the tailgate.





The ŠKODA KAMIQ MONTE CARLO is available with the full range of KAMIQ engines and features black 17-inch alloy wheels with a MONTE CARLO design as standard; 18-inch alloys are available as an option. The trim level includes SunSet tinted side windows and a panoramic roof. A black rear diffuser, black model designations and full-LED tail lights round off the sporty appearance of the new KAMIQ range-topper, which can also be identified by a special badge.





The interior of the ŠKODA KAMIQ MONTE CARLO welcomes the driver and front passenger with height-adjustable sports seats featuring a specific MONTE CARLO design and integrated headrests. The multifunction sports steering wheel is covered in perforated leather bearing the same red decorative seams as the leather finish for the gear selector and handbrake lever. The LED ambient lighting also comes in red and illuminates the centre console, door storage compartments, door handles and footwells. The KAMIQ MONTE CARLO also includes LED reading lights.





The decorative trims and instrument panel have their own standalone design, with the air vents in the dashboard sporting a chrome look and the pedal trim featuring an aluminium design. Special floor mats, KAMIQ lettering on the door sills and a black roof lining complete the interior.





Market launch will start in the fourth quarter of 2019.













Tags: skoda, skoda kamiq, skoda kamiq monte carlo, skoda kamiq special edition, skoda monte carlo

Posted in Skoda, New Vehicles