Skoda Kamiq GT first sketches

Skoda has a very strong presence in China, so it has created a special car for this part of the world. Until we see it live, we have two design sketches giving a first glimpse of the new ŠKODA Kamiq GT. As with the ŠKODA Kodiaq GT, the Czech brand’s second SUV coupé will be offered exclusively for the Chinese market. It translates the design of the ŠKODA Vision GT concept car into a production vehicle. The world premiere of ŠKODA’s fifth SUV model for China will take place on 4 November in Tianjin.





The exterior sketch of the new ŠKODA Kamiq GT highlights its sporty and powerful appearance with a distinctive front and an elegant, flowing roofline. This gently slopes down towards the rear, culminating in a rear spoiler. Its lines are especially tailored to the taste of young Chinese customers. The design is the result of cooperation between SAIC ŠKODA in China and the ŠKODA Design team in the Czech Republic. It is modelled on the emotive ŠKODA Vision GT concept car, which premiered at the 2019 Shenzhen International Auto Show in June.





The interior of the KAMIQ GT offers a blend of rugged SUV looks and sporty dynamics. A horizontal decorative trim extends across the vehicle’s entire width, and occupants can look forward to choice materials, exclusive highlights and sports seats that offer excellent lateral support. The new ŠKODA Kamiq GT will be presented on 4 November in Tianjin. China, ŠKODA’s single most important market, will then be the only country in the world where the Czech brand offers five SUV models.

















Tags: skoda, skoda kamiq gt, skoda kamiq china, skoda kamiq gt version

Posted in Skoda, Future Cars