3 July 2018 15:12:30

For the 15th time in a row, Skoda is the official partner of the Tour de France, the most important cycling competition in the world. This year, Christian Prudhomme, Tour's Director will use a Skoda Superb dressed in red. 

Also, for the fourth time in a row, Skoda is sponsoring the Green Jersey, the jersey for the best sprinter. This year, the Czech car manufacturer will sent in France no less than 250 vehicles. 

“As a manufacturer that began by producing bicycles, cycling is especially important to us. Our comprehensive and visible involvement in cycling strengthens the image and awareness of the Skoda brand”, said Alain Favey, Skoda Board Member for Sales and Marketing.

The 105th Tour de France starts on 7 July with the Grand Départ on the Atlantic island of Noirmoutier-en-lle. During the three-week race, 176 cyclists will go through 21 stages, covering a total of 3,351 kilometers. 

