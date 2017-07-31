Home » News » Seat » Seat launches a an Android Auto app in Play Store

Seat launches a an Android Auto app in Play Store

31 July 2017 18:11:24

Seat knows it has to address to younger European public, and it develops small apps and gadgets that can improve the life of its clients and can attract technology fans. The Spanish brand has taken a step further in connectivity after becoming the first brand in the European industry to feature an app that is compatible with Android Auto.

The Android-developed Seat DriveApp is now available in the Google Play Store and allows drivers to view and manage the content of the App installed in an Android device on the screen of the car. The app is already available in Spain and in the next few weeks will reach the rest of markets where Seat operates.
With the Seat DriveApp for Apple CarPlay and Seat DriveApp for MirrorLink, which were already available in the App Store and Google Play Store, drivers can access full vehicle status data, in-car and remotely. In this sense, indications include vehicle status such as tyre pressure or fuel consumption. The App will be updated in the next few weeks with even more features and services.

The Seat DriveApp has been wholly developed at the SEAT Technical Centre.

Connectivity on Seat models enables them to know the status of their vehicle wherever they are and remain connected to social media while driving in a completely secure manner.


