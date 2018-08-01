Seat Arona and Ibiza can be ordered with Digital Cockpit
1 August 2018 16:58:53
Volkswagen invented the Virtual Cockpit and everyone was amazed. They all wanted on their cars, but in order to be affordable, the Virtual Cockpit had to be introduced on almost every car of the VAG Group. So Seat made no difference. The Spanish brand introduced it on the Ateca, and is now offering it on the Arona and Ibiza. It is called Digital Cockpit, but is the same digital instrument we see in the Group.
The SEAT Arona is the first crossover on the market to benefit from the 10.25” interactive, customisable display, which has already aided drivers in the SEAT Leon and Ateca since January 2018. In the UK, the Digital Cockpit comes as standard in XCELLENCE Lux and FR Sport trim for Arona, Ibiza, Leon and Ateca.
The pixel-dense digital instrumentation not only has a more modern and versatile design, but provides greater functionality, allowing drivers to view everything from classic information found on analogue dials, such as speedometer and tachometer, to full-colour maps and navigation (as optional equipment).
SEAT’s Digital Cockpit provides three main information displays: Classic, Digital and Dynamic View.
Classic information provides the well-known analogues features such as a speedometer and tachometer, but between these two digital dials extra data can be displayed, including navigation information, music, phone, driving data and assistance information (lane assist, blind spot detection and front assist, ACC) and your vehicle’s status. While additional information can also be displayed in the very centre of the dials.
Digital maximises the 10.25” Digital Cockpit’s pixel dense display, showing detailed mapping information for the vicinity you’re in, making it easier to find parking facilities, garages and follow directions. The map can be zoomed in or out to make it easier for the driver to orientate themselves. This view also provides all menu information, such as phone, driving data, assistance information and vehicle’s status.
The Dynamic display provides an improved clarity to important information such as turn-by-turn directions, advanced driver assistance system information from lane assist, blind spot detection and front assist, and your vehicle’s status.
Driving data can also be displayed in all views, including: fuel consumption, distance driven and total mileage. The system also allows you to show the music currently being played, while the driver can scroll through the music library with minimal need to take eyes off the road.
On top of that, the Digital Cockpit features light sensors which, depending on ambient lighting conditions and by way of an algorithm, adapt the display lighting of the vehicle's screen displays.
Mitsubishi is expanding its offer in the uK with the introduction of a car designed for those who need a real off-road tool. If the Mitsubishi Outlander ...
Volkswagen continues to develop its US presence and to build new cars across the Ocean. Atlas was one of the products dedicated exclusively to US market. ...
Rolls Royce is continuously improving its client experience with special editions for the current range of cars. Same happened with the current Wraith ...
To keep their clients attention, Bugatti is always launching special editions of its supercar. This time, Chiron is to be offered as a unique model, called ...
Even if Ferrari and Lamborghini are delivering record numbers year by year, Aston martin is not just standing and watching. The UK-base supercar managed ...
Volkswagen is updating its technology found in its small car range. The Up! and the Polo are targeted by this latest update. Volkswagen Connect – the ...
Volvo is one of those car manufacturers who have decided to take some real actions on the eco-side. And now we have another good news for you. The next ...
Volkswagen has officially unveiled the new Volkswagen ID R Pikes Peak Concept. The car is set to compete in the famous Pikes Peak Hill Climb event which ...
As you already know, Lamborghini is working on a new special project that is called Aventador SVJ. But let's start with the name. An Aventador SV we already ...
