Schropp Tuning Ford Mustang GT tuning kit
25 May 2017 12:24:11
Ford hit the jackpot when launching the current generation mustang and selling it worldwide. The most popular sports car in the world is also enjoying tons of attention from tuners around the world.
Germans from Schropp Tuning have taken a Mustang GT Coupe and own interpretation of a modern American muscle car, centred on a major rework of the 421 hp naturally aspirated 5.0 litre, 32-valve V8 motor.
Their SF600 engine conversion uses a supercharger to lift the engine’s output to 600 hp along with an ECU remap to look after the bespoke fuelling, ignition and boost curves.
If this is still not enough for a power hungry owner, Schropp Tuning have an SF600R version that guarantees major league supercar performance. This conversion requires significant internal upgrades such as a new Coyote engine block with uprated cylinder liners, race grade low compression pistons connected to a steel billet crankshaft by stronger connecting rods, high flow oil pump and other modifications. Appropriate fuel, spark and boost curves are mapped into the ECU for 807 hp, with 950 Nm of torque.
The exhaust gases are expelled more rapidly by the Schropp valve control sports exhaust system. Schropp installs an propshaft and driveshafts, KW V3 coilover suspension, and a carbon-fibre front suspension tower brace. The cross-drilled and slotted StopTech vented high performance brakes are optional.
Black finished 9.0 and 10.5x21-inches alloy wheels wrapped in 255/30R21 and 285/30R21 tyres are fitted all round, the front wheels using 15 mm spacers in front to bring them to the edge of the wheel arches.
A finishing touch in the cabin is the Alcantara covered Mustang GT350R steering wheel, complete with a yellow band
