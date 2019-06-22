Say hello to the all-new BMW 3 Series Touring
22 June 2019 08:25:45
|Tweet
At the end of last year, BMW unveiled the all-new generation 3 Series. Now it is that time of the year to celebrate Father's Day with a special gift: the all-new BMW 3 Series Touring.
As you would expect, the front part of the car is similar to the sedan version, all the modifications being made at the rear. We have a bigger trunk (500 liters) and more space for all occupants.
Load capacity can be increased to a maximum of 1,510 litres by flipping down the sections of the 40 : 20 : 40 split-folding rear backrest. The backrest elements can also be released from the boot at the push of a button as an option.
Three petrol engines and three diesel units will be available from the launch of the new BMW 3 Series Touring or a few weeks later. The BMW M340i xDrive Touring sets out its stall in particularly emphatic fashion thanks to its class-beating driving dynamics courtesy of its /374 hp six-cylinder in-line petrol engine (fuel consumption combined: 7.5 – 7.1 litres per 100 kilometres).
The line-up also includes a pair of four-cylinder petrol engines with 184 hp in the BMW 320i Touring (fuel consumption combined: 6.3 – 5.8 l/100 km) and 258 hp in the BMW 330i (fuel consumption combined: 6.4 – 6.0 l/100 km), a 265 hp six-cylinder in-line diesel engine in the BMW 330d xDrive Touring (fuel consumption combined: 5.6 – 5.4 l/100 km) and two four-cylinder diesels – with 150 hp in the BMW 318d Touring (fuel consumption combined: 4.9 – 4.5 l/100 km) and 190 hp in the BMW 320d Touring (fuel consumption combined: 4.8 – 4.6 l/100 km).
The four-cylinder diesel units powering the BMW 318d Touring and BMW 320d Touring come as standard with a six-speed manual gearbox or with an eight-speed Steptronic transmission as an option (standard on all other model variants). Intelligent all-wheel drive – which optimises distribution of drive power – is standard in the most powerful petrol and diesel models and available as an option for the BMW 330i xDrive Touring.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Related Specs
1940 BMW 328 Mille Miglia Touring CoupeEngine: Inline-6, Power: 100.7 kw / 135.0 bhp @ 5500 rpmN/A
1940 BMW 328 Touring RoadsterEngine: Inline-6, Power: 100.7 kw / 135.0 bhp @ 5500 rpmN/A
2007 BMW M5 TouringEngine: V10, Power: 378.1 kw / 507.0 bhp @ 7750 rpm, Torque: 520 nm / 383.5 ft lbs @ 6100 rpm
1978 BMW 320 Turbo Group 5Engine: Inline-4, Power: 447.4 kw / 600.0 bhpN/A
1936 BMW 328Engine: Inline-6, Power: 59.7 kw / 80.1 bhp @ 5000 rpm, Torque: 126.09 nm / 93.0 ft lbs @ 4000 rpm
New Vehicles
Hyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UK
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
Concept Cars
Skoda Mountiaq Concept announced
Once a year, Skoda is allowing its students to create a concept that will be showed at the Worthersee gathering. The sixth ŠKODA Student Car is a spectacular ...
Once a year, Skoda is allowing its students to create a concept that will be showed at the Worthersee gathering. The sixth ŠKODA Student Car is a spectacular ...
Custom Cars
ABT Cupra Ateca offers more power
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...
Future Cars
Deutsche Post and Ford to develop an electric van
We see more and more electric vehicles, so it is no wonder that even big companies, that have no connection with automotive industries, tend to develop ...
We see more and more electric vehicles, so it is no wonder that even big companies, that have no connection with automotive industries, tend to develop ...
Market News
Seat reaches record sales in 2017
Since it managed to save itself from bankruptcy, Seat enjoys more and more sales every year. 2017 was no exception. The Spanish carmaker delivered a total ...
Since it managed to save itself from bankruptcy, Seat enjoys more and more sales every year. 2017 was no exception. The Spanish carmaker delivered a total ...
Gadgets
Ford and Lyft join forces for autonomous driving
Ford is one of the leading companies when it comes to autonomous driving technology. To go even further in developing self driving cars, the Blue Oval ...
Ford is one of the leading companies when it comes to autonomous driving technology. To go even further in developing self driving cars, the Blue Oval ...
Various News
Bentley introduces anniversary furniture
This year is very important for Bentley, who celebrates its centenary with a whole range of new models. But not only cars help the Crewe manufacturer ...
This year is very important for Bentley, who celebrates its centenary with a whole range of new models. But not only cars help the Crewe manufacturer ...
Motorsports
Subaru Crosstrek Desert Racer to debut in Baja 500
Subaru has a long tradition when it comes to off-road races. So it is now surprise that Subaru of America announced upport of the Subaru Crosstrek Desert ...
Subaru has a long tradition when it comes to off-road races. So it is now surprise that Subaru of America announced upport of the Subaru Crosstrek Desert ...
Videos
Ford has made a self-braking shopping cart
This is not the first time when Ford is developing some extra-stuff which are not close related to cars. On this time of the year, when the Easter is ...
This is not the first time when Ford is developing some extra-stuff which are not close related to cars. On this time of the year, when the Easter is ...