Say hello to the all-new BMW 3 Series Touring

At the end of last year, BMW unveiled the all-new generation 3 Series. Now it is that time of the year to celebrate Father's Day with a special gift: the all-new BMW 3 Series Touring.





As you would expect, the front part of the car is similar to the sedan version, all the modifications being made at the rear. We have a bigger trunk (500 liters) and more space for all occupants.





Load capacity can be increased to a maximum of 1,510 litres by flipping down the sections of the 40 : 20 : 40 split-folding rear backrest. The backrest elements can also be released from the boot at the push of a button as an option.





Three petrol engines and three diesel units will be available from the launch of the new BMW 3 Series Touring or a few weeks later. The BMW M340i xDrive Touring sets out its stall in particularly emphatic fashion thanks to its class-beating driving dynamics courtesy of its /374 hp six-cylinder in-line petrol engine (fuel consumption combined: 7.5 – 7.1 litres per 100 kilometres).





The line-up also includes a pair of four-cylinder petrol engines with 184 hp in the BMW 320i Touring (fuel consumption combined: 6.3 – 5.8 l/100 km) and 258 hp in the BMW 330i (fuel consumption combined: 6.4 – 6.0 l/100 km), a 265 hp six-cylinder in-line diesel engine in the BMW 330d xDrive Touring (fuel consumption combined: 5.6 – 5.4 l/100 km) and two four-cylinder diesels – with 150 hp in the BMW 318d Touring (fuel consumption combined: 4.9 – 4.5 l/100 km) and 190 hp in the BMW 320d Touring (fuel consumption combined: 4.8 – 4.6 l/100 km).





The four-cylinder diesel units powering the BMW 318d Touring and BMW 320d Touring come as standard with a six-speed manual gearbox or with an eight-speed Steptronic transmission as an option (standard on all other model variants). Intelligent all-wheel drive – which optimises distribution of drive power – is standard in the most powerful petrol and diesel models and available as an option for the BMW 330i xDrive Touring.

Tags: 3 series touring, bmw, bmw 3 series touring

