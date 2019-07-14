Rumors: BMW iX3 might have rear-wheel drive
14 July 2019 12:53:38
|Tweet
As you already know, BMW is working on a full electric version of the X3. It will be called iX3 and it will be unveiled in a few months.
Until than we got the chance to find some intersting news about the upcoming iX3. According to our colleagues from BMW Blog, the iX3 will be based on the G08 platform, the same architecture used for the long-wheelbase X3.
The iX3 will allegedly have a rear-wheel drive configuration in the United States and it will get the moniker iX3 sDrive75. With 75 representing the 75 kWh capacity of its battery.
The elecric motors will deliver around 300 horsepower and at a 150 kW charging station it will be able to charge to 100% in just 30 minutes. Also, the car will come with some self-driving features but the level of this technologies wasn't disclosed.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Related Specs
1978 BMW 320 Turbo Group 5Engine: Inline-4, Power: 447.4 kw / 600.0 bhpN/A
1936 BMW 328Engine: Inline-6, Power: 59.7 kw / 80.1 bhp @ 5000 rpm, Torque: 126.09 nm / 93.0 ft lbs @ 4000 rpm
1940 BMW 328 Mille Miglia Touring CoupeEngine: Inline-6, Power: 100.7 kw / 135.0 bhp @ 5500 rpmN/A
1940 BMW 328 Touring RoadsterEngine: Inline-6, Power: 100.7 kw / 135.0 bhp @ 5500 rpmN/A
2002 BMW 330Ci ClubsportEngine: Inline-6, Power: 172.3 kw / 231.1 bhp @ 5900 rpm, Torque: 300 nm / 221.3 ft lbs @ 3500 rpm
New Vehicles
Hyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UK
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
Concept Cars
BMW Vision M Next shows us the future of the M models
BMW unveiled the all-new Vision M Next concept car. Developed as a preview for the upcoming M models, the new prototype was showcased during the #NEXTGen ...
BMW unveiled the all-new Vision M Next concept car. Developed as a preview for the upcoming M models, the new prototype was showcased during the #NEXTGen ...
Custom Cars
ABT Cupra Ateca offers more power
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...
Future Cars
Bentley to unveil a special model this July
Bentley is celebrating with style its 100th anniversary. Not only it will take by storm the Goodwood Festival of Speed, but also reveal the future of ...
Bentley is celebrating with style its 100th anniversary. Not only it will take by storm the Goodwood Festival of Speed, but also reveal the future of ...
Market News
General Motor restructuring process detailed
General Motors needs some restructuring in order to move forward and continue to be profitable. The North-American giant will improve overall business ...
General Motors needs some restructuring in order to move forward and continue to be profitable. The North-American giant will improve overall business ...
Gadgets
Volvo and Uber launch their self-driving car
Volvo is one step ahead when it comes to self-driving cars. The most recent announcement demonstrates this. Together with Uber, the leading ride-hailing ...
Volvo is one step ahead when it comes to self-driving cars. The most recent announcement demonstrates this. Together with Uber, the leading ride-hailing ...
Various News
Rumors: BMW iX3 might have rear-wheel drive
As you already know, BMW is working on a full electric version of the X3. It will be called iX3 and it will be unveiled in a few months. ...
As you already know, BMW is working on a full electric version of the X3. It will be called iX3 and it will be unveiled in a few months. ...
Motorsports
Mercedes-AMG GT3 unveiled with some updates
A few months ago, Mercedes unveiled the revised Mercedes-AMG coupe model. Now, the racing division has prepared some updates for the current version. ...
A few months ago, Mercedes unveiled the revised Mercedes-AMG coupe model. Now, the racing division has prepared some updates for the current version. ...
Videos
Enjoy the sound of the new Porsche 911 GT3
The new generation Porsche 911 was launched at the end of last year, but customers can order only two versions Carrera S and Carrera 4S. ...
The new generation Porsche 911 was launched at the end of last year, but customers can order only two versions Carrera S and Carrera 4S. ...