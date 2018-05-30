Rolls Royce Dawn Inspired by Music unveiled

Rolls Royce is very careful with its clients and their wishes. Every once in a while the UK-based manufacturer creates a very special edition. The most recent creation is called Dawn ‘Inspired by Music’.





In a playful twist, Dawn ‘Inspired by Music’ was taken for a spin in Rolls-Royce’s anechoic chamber, at the Home of Rolls-Royce in Goodwood, West Sussex. The special sound-deadening room is most commonly used during the build process of all Rolls-Royce motor cars to detect any unwanted extraneous sounds, resulting in models such as the world’s most silent car, a Rolls-Royce Phantom.





A hyper-sensitive microphone was used to capture the mechanical and electrical tones of Dawn, including the soft closing doors, the umbrella exciting from its home in the door, the windscreen wipers, indicators and the Spirit of Ecstasy proudly taking her place on the prow of the motor car. These sounds were then mixed together with deconstructed music stems to create a wholly new track.





Dawn ‘Inspired by Music’ follows in the footsteps of its hugely successful stablemate, Wraith ‘Inspired by Music’. The motor car features the unrivalled aural experience of the marque’s Bespoke Audio system; the Lyrical Copper exterior paint finish is presented with a blend of brushed and polished textures, elegantly hinting at the use of copper found in only the very best audio systems. An alternative exterior colour-way of Andalusian White may also be specified.





Dawn ‘Inspired by Music’ was presented at the Concorso D’Eleganza Villa d’Este.









