Rolls Royce Dawn Inspired by Music unveiled
30 May 2018 17:26:22
Rolls Royce is very careful with its clients and their wishes. Every once in a while the UK-based manufacturer creates a very special edition. The most recent creation is called Dawn ‘Inspired by Music’.
In a playful twist, Dawn ‘Inspired by Music’ was taken for a spin in Rolls-Royce’s anechoic chamber, at the Home of Rolls-Royce in Goodwood, West Sussex. The special sound-deadening room is most commonly used during the build process of all Rolls-Royce motor cars to detect any unwanted extraneous sounds, resulting in models such as the world’s most silent car, a Rolls-Royce Phantom.
A hyper-sensitive microphone was used to capture the mechanical and electrical tones of Dawn, including the soft closing doors, the umbrella exciting from its home in the door, the windscreen wipers, indicators and the Spirit of Ecstasy proudly taking her place on the prow of the motor car. These sounds were then mixed together with deconstructed music stems to create a wholly new track.
Dawn ‘Inspired by Music’ follows in the footsteps of its hugely successful stablemate, Wraith ‘Inspired by Music’. The motor car features the unrivalled aural experience of the marque’s Bespoke Audio system; the Lyrical Copper exterior paint finish is presented with a blend of brushed and polished textures, elegantly hinting at the use of copper found in only the very best audio systems. An alternative exterior colour-way of Andalusian White may also be specified.
Dawn ‘Inspired by Music’ was presented at the Concorso D’Eleganza Villa d’Este.
Skoda is haveing a very good time in the market. Last year, the Czech car manufacturer managed to sell more than 1.2 million cars, a 6.6% increse compared ...
BMW has published the first official teaser of the upcoming BMW iNext Concept. The pure-electric BMW iNext will be built at Plant Dingolfing from 2021. ...
Rolls Royce is continuously improving its client experience with special editions for the current range of cars. Same happened with the current Wraith ...
Even if many manufacturers are considering fuel-cell alternatives not a viabile solution to combustion engines, Hyundai wants to believe that it already ...
Honda wants to be seen as a responsible brand, that cares about the safety of its passengers. Now more than ever, after the Takata scandal, which seriously ...
Volkswagen always tries to be one step ahead the competition. Especially when it comes to technology. Volkswagen Group is currently testing autonomous ...
Porsche will recall 60,000 diesel-engined Cayenne and Macan SUVs over emissions irregularities. The report was published by Reuters and it comes after ...
Nobody would have thought of a Jaguar who can be both electric and performant. But the new I-Pace electric SUV proved everyone that future can be unexpected. ...
Jaguar I-Pace has tackled the famous Monaco street-circuit to prove its performance credentials. The British car manufacturer is the first premium car ...
