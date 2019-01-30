Renault Zoe S Edition trim level introduced

Renault Zoe is already one of the best sellers in the electric car segment, but the French manufacturer wants more. It decided to offer a new version at the top of the range.





The new Renault ZOE S Edition replaces the previous Signature Nav version and brings a host of equipment at a small premium over the Renault ZOE Dynamique Nav. Ordering is open now and deliveries of the ZOE S Edition begin in April.





The fun to drive five-door, five-seat Renault ZOE is practical and affordable. The new S Edition trim aligns the ZOE with the rest of the simplified range of Renault cars and ensures it continues to offer a simple choice with strong value to customers.





Additional equipment includes the BOSE stereo, which includes DAB radio – delivering sharp sound throughout the cabin and acoustics that are tuned to the specific dimensions of the Renault ZOE’s interior. Meanwhile, manoeuvring is easier than ever thanks to the rear parking camera.





All of the seats are finished in a leather and textile covering and comfort is enhanced with lumbar adjustment on the driver’s seat. On the exterior of the Renault ZOE S Edition the customer can choose between 16-inch ‘Black Shadow’ alloy wheels or, at no additional cost, they can upgrade to assertive looking 17-inch ‘Black Optemic’ alloy wheels.





A choice of two motors are available in the both the ZOE Dynamique Nav and the ZOE S Edition. The Q90 Quick Charge motor allows for faster battery charging, from zero to 80 per cent in 65 minutes with a 43 kWh charger. The R110 motor has an extra 19 horsepower and has improved performance, especially between 50mph and 70mph. Both are mated to the Z.E. 40 battery and both have a WLTP-rated range of 186 miles.









