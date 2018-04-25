Renault supports the 2018 Cannes Film Festival

Renault has a long tradition in Cannes. Not whit the marina and its boats, not even with some automotive event. The French manufacturer is supporting once again the 71st edition of the event, taking place between 8th and 19th May 2018.





The official fleet will be made up of 300 Renault vehicles – 170 Renault Espace and 130 Talisman. A ‘brand image’ fleet will also be present, with Renault Trafic SpaceClass, All-New Renault Koleos, and electric vehicles ZOE and Twizy.





Based on a schedule spanning the whole fortnight, drivers will take VIPs to film viewings and interviews, from the Croisette promenade to the red carpet. Over 20,000 journeys will take place during the Festival.





In the beginning, festival-goers used to walk to the steps of the Palais des Festivals. The Cannes Film Festival quickly grew to become the leading international Cinema Festival and as a result, mobility and transport became a central issue. Renault, a French brand with global reach, was chosen in 1983.





Today, Renault is a partner of Unifrance, the Golden Globes, the Ateliers de Beaune workshops and France’s César film awards, as well as the festivals of Deauville, Lyon Lumière, Alpe d’Huez, Cabourg and Angoulême.





In the UK, Renault has been the official car partner of the British Film Institute for the past 23 years, providing a fleet of vehicles to chauffeur talent across the city during the London Film Festival.









Tags: renault, renault cannes film festival, cannes film festival, renault support

Posted in Renault, Various News