Renault replaces GT Line with RS Line on the new Clio
29 January 2019 16:15:54
The all new generation Clio not only introduces a new interior and new technology in the small segment. It is also marking some important changes in the Renault range.
Renault Sport is introducing its R.S. Line trim on the new Clio, gradually replacing the former GT-Line. This move will be relicated to the whole range.
GT-Line was a pioneer in sporty look packs and has bolstered the Renault Sport range strategy in all markets since 2010. With upgraded and richer content, R.S. Line is more than a mere name change.
R.S. Line provides a more athletic look in response to the expectations of customers, who are increasingly looking for extra differentiation through dynamic styling.
R.S. Line also has stronger kinship with the high-performance R.S. label, the two letters being synonymous with authentic sports driving. The new label boasts all the key exterior and interior design cues of Renault Sport.
Outside, the All-New Clio R.S. Line is fitted with the F1 blade, an emblematic design component of R.S. models. It also stands apart with its honeycomb grille, special 17-inch wheel rims and more athletic rear end.
The interior is home to other distinctive R.S. Line items including sports seats with reinforced support, carbon-style inserts, a perforated leather steering wheel with the double R.S. diamond, an aluminium pedal set, and red customisation touches matching the topstitching on the seats and steering wheel.
The R.S. Line brings the new Clio more sporty attributes so that customers can more fully experience the brand's motorsport heritage, which remains very much alive today, from Formula 1 to customer competition.
