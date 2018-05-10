Renault Megane available with Play, Iconic and GT Line trim levels
10 May 2018
The Renault Megane range is also updated in the UK with the new trim lines, the same introduced on Captur and Clio. The new Play, Iconic and GT-Line trim levels are available on both the Megane hatchback and Megane Sport Tourer.
The Mégane and Mégane Sport Tourer range are available with a choice of either TCe 130 with six-speed manual or seven-speed EDC (Efficient Dual Clutch) automatic or dCi 110 with six-speed manual or six-speed EDC automatic. The Mégane is now priced from £17,315 OTR and Mégane Sport Tourer is now priced from £18,515, £475 and £335 less than the previous entry versions respectively.
The Mégane Play versions receive seven-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capability and USB and AUX ports, 16-inch ‘Dakota’ alloy wheels, automatic dual-zone climate control, Hands Free keycard, height and lumbar adjustable driver and passenger seats, Bluetooth audio streaming and Hands Free calls, Auto-adaptive airbags for driver and front passenger, cruise control, ESP, front fog lights, heated rear screen, Hill Start Assist, LED daytime running lights, central rear armrest with cupholder, front centre armrest with storage, 60:40 split folding rear seats, ABS with Electronic Brake Distribution and Emergency Brake Assist. The Mégane Play is available from £17,315, the Mégane Sport Tourer Play is available from £18,515, £475 and £335 less respectively than the Expression+ versions they replace. The Mégane Play is £219 a month for 36 months with £3,027 deposit on Renault Selections PCP3.
The Mégane Iconic versions provide the following on top of the Play trim level: 17-inch ‘Florida’ diamond-cut alloy wheels, Multi-Sense system providing driving mode selector and ambient lighting choices, R-LINK2 multimedia system with seven-inch touchscreen with TomTom LIVE sat-nav and Western European mapping, automatic headlights, automatic wipers, electronic parking brake, rear parking sensors, lane departure warning, traffic sign recognition, automatic high/low beam, electrically adjustable, heated and folding door mirrors, seven-inch TFT screen in place of traditional speedometer and Arkamys 3D sound with 4x35W speakers. The Mégane Iconic is available from £18,415, the Mégane Sport Tourer Iconic is available from £19,615, £875 and £735 less respectively than the Dynamique Nav versions that were the previous equivalent.
The Mégane GT Line versions provide an option for those looking for a sportier look. This trim receives, dark chrome door mirrors, more muscular front and rear bumpers with silver rear diffuser, sport seats, exclusive GT Line cloth upholstery, chrome door sills, sport seats with integrated head rest, extra tinted rear and tailgate windows and 8.7-inch portrait touchscreen with R-LINK Navigation. The Mégane GT Line is available from £20,215, the Mégane Sport Tourer GT Line is available from £21,415, £575 and £435 less respectively than the previous GT-Line Nav.
