Renault introduces Android Auto on all-electric Zoe

Renault managed to become one of the most respectable electric car manufacturers since the launch of its Zoe urban car. The French car managed to reach record sales and even get close to its Nissan brother, the Leaf. To become even more appealling, Zoe received some new updates.





Renault has revealed its new 2018 model-year ZOE, featuring the new R110 electric motor, Europe’s best-selling electric vehicle. This will be the first Renault EV to feature the new 80kW powerplant.





Despite being the same size as the R90, the R110 is 12kW (16hp) more powerful than its predecessor. Drivers will benefit from stronger acceleration performance when travelling at higher speeds as the new motor shaves almost two seconds off ZOE’s 80-120kph time.





At lower speeds the R110 packs the same punch as the R90 from which it is derived thanks to the instant availability of peak torque of 225Nm.





The introduction of the R110 takes the number of variants of the Renault-designed and -produced motor available for Kangoo Z.E., Master Z.E., ZOE and Daimler’s smart electric drive up to five (44kW, 57kW, 60kW, 68kW and 80kW).





Android Auto-enabled R-LINK Evolution will be available for 2018-model-year ZOE, which means drivers will be able to display driving-compatible Android applications stored on their smartphone (including Waze, Deezer, Spotify, TuneIn, Skype, Messenger, Audible and many others available from Google Play Store) on their car’s multimedia screen.





The 2018 model-year ZOE range features a stylish new dark metallic purple body colour: Aconite. Available from the Dynamique Nav version, the ZOE can also be specified with the new Purple Interior Pack which includes a violet satin finish for the dashboard trim strip and air vent, gear lever base, loudspeaker surrounds, top stitching along with black and violet fabric upholstery.





Order books for ZOE equipped with the new R110 motor, Android Auto compatibility and optional Purple Interior Pack will open in the UK in spring 2018, with first customer deliveries expected in late summer.









Tags: renault zoe, renault, renault electric car, new renault zoe, 2018 renault zoe, renault zoe updates, android auto

Posted in Renault, Gadgets