Renault Clio R.S. 18 special edition available in UK

Along the new Megane R.S., Renault is also introducing the new Clio R.S. 18, a car that is inspired by this year’s Renault Sport Racing Formula One Team racecar of the same name.





It has a distinctive black theme with hallmark Renault Sport Liquid Yellow highlights. Due to public demand after announcing the Renault Clio R.S.18 for continental Europe in January, 15 right-hand drive versions will be available for UK customers, making the R.S.18 one of the most exclusive Renault Sport versions to have ever been sold here.





Based on the Clio R.S. 220 Trophy, the limited edition version will be priced at £24,295 OTR. Orders will open on 1st May 2018, and first customer deliveries will take place from mid-June this year.





The Clio R.S.18 stands out compared with the rest of the Clio Renault Sport range thanks to its Deep Black and Liquid Yellow colour scheme. The Renault diamond, R.S. logo and rear diffuser are all finished entirely in Black Gloss – an appearance exclusively for the Clio R.S.18 to create a powerful road presence. R.S.18 diamond decals on the front doors and roof provide a direct reference to the look of the R.S.18 Renault Sport Racing Formula One Team car. The look includes Liquid Yellow detailing on the front blade, protective side mouldings and wheel centre caps.





Each Clio R.S.18 comes with a numbered kick plate. The Alcantara and leather-trimmed steering wheel and carbon fibre-effect air vent surrounds contribute to the cabin’s premium, yet sporty, feel. Renault Sport-branded carpet mats are also standard.





The Clio R.S.18 receives an Akrapovi? sports exhaust as standard ensuring a powerful engine sound and improved responsiveness. It has the same engine and transmission as the Clio R.S. 220 Trophy – a 1.6-litre 220hp engine with a six-speed Efficient Dual Clutch (EDC) automatic transmission.





The Clio R.S.18 receives the same high specification as the Clio R.S. 220 Trophy including R.S. Drive enabling a choice of three driving modes (Normal, Sport and Race) and Launch Control enabling the fastest possible getaway off the line in Sport and Race mode. R.S. Vision lighting makes high performance at night possible with four lights – side, fog, high-beam and cornering – combined into one housing shaped like the Renault Sport chequered flag. Larger brake discs have improved braking performance by around five per cent over the previous Clio R.S. and Hydraulic Compression Control, a rally-bred damper technology that helps the car perform as comfortable day-to-day transport as well as a pin-sharp track car.













