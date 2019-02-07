Renault Captur S Edition launched in UK

After we saw the new generation Renault Clio, it is just a matter of time until we see the new Captur. So, in order to increase the demand for the current Captur until it will be replaced, Renault launched a special edition Captur S.





Sitting above Captur Play and Iconic, and below Captur GT-Line, the S Edition model has new interior finishes and technology that makes life easy as well as a three-strong engine line-up.





A highlight of the new Captur S Edition is the Alcantara upholstery, which offers enhanced comfort. The Alcantara seats are trimmed with red stitching, while the steering wheel, handbrake and gear lever are finished in leather.





Each of the A-, B- and C-pillars are black and the roof lining of the Captur S Edition is dark-coloured to accentuate the red colouring that’s featured throughout the interior. The edging of the seven-inch colour touchscreen is also styled in red. Further interior styling elements include the aluminium pedals.





The Captur S Edition includes a variety of standard equipment that boost comfort and convenience, such as navigation, DAB radio, rear parking sensors, and automatic headlights and windscreen wipers.





On the S Edition the lower door accents are coloured in Gun Metal Grey, as are the front and rear skidplates. The Captur S Edition has 17-inch ‘Filante’ alloy wheels that are exclusive to the model.





The Captur S Edition is available in a choice of six bodywork colours with an optional, no cost choice of a black roof and black door mirrors. At additional cost the roof and door mirrors can be painted in Ivory or Mercury.





Three engines complete the Renault Captur S Edition line-up, with a diesel motor being joined by two petrol units. The diesel opens the range in dCi 90 form. This is available with a choice of a five-speed manual or a five-speed Efficient Dual Clutch automatic gearbox. The MPG of the 90hp engine ranges from 51.3 to 53.2 for both the manual and automatic versions, while the CO? figure is 110 g/km for the manual and 112 g/km for the EDC automatic.





Petrol engines begin with the TCe 130, which is available with a six-speed manual gearbox and has an MPG figure of 42.8 to 44.1 and a CO? figure of 128 g/km.





Completing the line-up is the TCe 150 petrol engine, that is available exclusively with a six-speed EDC automatic gearbox. Fuel economy is rated at 42.8 – 43.5 MPG and the CO? figure is 125 g/km.

















Tags: renault, renault captur, renault captur s edition, renault captur special edition, renault captur uk

Posted in Renault, New Vehicles