Record 2018 for Skoda. The Czech car manufacturer delivers 1.25 million cars around the world

10 January 2019 13:19:20
Skoda had achieved a record number of deliveries for the fifth consecutive year. The Czech manufacturer’s global deliveries rose by 4.4% to 1,253,700 vehicles in 2018 (2017: 1,200,500).
The most popular model in the Czech car manufacturer's line-up was again the Octavia. 388,200 units were delivered in 2018 across the Globe, 7.3% less compared to 2017.
The second most popular model was Skoda Rapid with 191,500 units delivered last year (-9.5%), while the last place on the podium belongs to Skoda Fabia with 190,900 units delivered in 2019 (-7.6%).
But Skoda did a good job on the SUV segment. Skoda Kodiaq scored the 4th place in the Czech car manufacturer's line-up with 149,200 units delivered in 2018, while the Karoq (in its first full year) managed to convienced 115,700 customers.
The biggest market for Skoda was China with 341,000 cars delivered in the Asian country. The second largest market for the Czech car manufacturer was Germany with 176,600 deliveries in 2018, while the last place on the podium was achieved by Czech Republic with 93,600 units sold there.
