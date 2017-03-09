Home » News » Range Rover » Range Rover Velar official photos and details
Range Rover Velar official photos and details
9 March 2017 18:40:45
Land Rover used this year Geneva Motor Show to unveil its newest addition to the Range Rover family. The car is called Velar and it should be very popular starting this summer when will reach Land Rover dealers with some popular cars in it target: BMW X3, Audi Q5, Mercedes GLC and Porsche Macan.
Designed to fill the white space between Range Rover Evoque and Range Rover Sport, Velar was created for the mid-size SUV segment.
The large wheels go up to 22-inches in diameter. The floating roof and clamshell bonnet provide clear references to its lineage. The 2,874mm wheelbase (Evoque: 2,660mm; Range Rover Sport: 2,923mm) enhances Velar’s visual length, and contributes to the spacious cabin and luggage compartment, which is 558 litres (including standard spare reduced-section wheel).
The short front overhang and super-slim full-LED headlights further minimise visual weight. Twin chrome exhaust finishers are integrated into the rear bumper and provide a subtle reference to Velar’s power and performance.
R-Dynamic models receive a unique, deeper front bumper with enlarged apertures to increase cooling. Burnished Copper-coloured detailing extends to the front bumper blades and fender vents, while the front grille and all Range Rover lettering is finished in Shadow Atlas Silver. The black contrast roof option lowers the visual centre of gravity and complements the Dark Grey Satin wheels.
Black and Premium exterior packs provide additional visual differentiation. The Black Pack is offered on both standard and R-Dynamic derivatives, introducing distinctive Narvik Black to the grille mesh and surround, bonnet and tailgate lettering, fender vents, tow-eye cover surround and lower bumper blade. For R-Dynamic derivatives, the bonnet vent blades, bumper aperture inserts and exhaust finishers are also finished in Narvik Black.
The Premium pack is reserved exclusively for standard Velar derivatives, and includes lower exterior trim elements finished in high-gloss Narvik Black to enhance Velar’s elegant detailing. The addition of fog lamps, a tow-eye cover in Narvik Black, tow-eye cover surround in Indus Silver and lower bumper blades in Atlas Silver complete the transformation.
A range of 13 exterior colours is available: Fuji White, Narvik Black, Yulong White, Indus Silver, Corris Grey, Santorini Black, Kaikoura Stone, Byron Blue, Firenze Red, Aruba, Silicon Silver and Carpathian Grey.
Positioned in the Sports-Command driving position, Velar’s front seats offer up to 20-way adjustment and heating, cooling and massage functions.
The 40:20:40 rear seats offer exceptional comfort too, and are available with heating and electric recline options. There is optional four-zone climate control and cabin air ionisation system.
Showcased in the centre are the two high-definition 10-inch touchscreens of the new Touch Pro Duo infotainment system. Integrating the Terrain Response and Terrain Response 2 controls into Touch Pro Duo eliminates the traditional dial and hard buttons. The infotainment system features two multi-function rotary controllers and are distinguished by their tactile, rubberised outer surface, Satin Chrome bezels and seamlessly-integrated digital display screens. The rotary transmission controller rises silently from the centre console on start-up.
In front of the driver are twin-analogue dials with a 5-inch TFT display between them, or, as standard from SE specification and above, a 12.3-inch Interactive Driver Display.
Four-cylinder Ingenium diesels are offered in 180PS and 240PS variants, noted for their low 142g/km CO2 emissions and high 500Nm torque output respectively. These engines are joined by the new four-cylinder Ingenium petrol engine which delivers 250PS and enables acceleration from 0-100km/h in just 6.7 seconds (0-60mph in 6.4 seconds). An even more powerful, 300PS version of this engine will join the Velar range later in the year.
The V6 diesel combines 700Nm of torque with CO2 emissions of only 167g/km. The 380PS supercharged V6 petrol engine enables Velar to reach 0-60mph in only 5.3 seconds (100km/h in 5.7 seconds) before reaching an electronically-limited top speed of 155mph (250km/h).
Of all Velar models, the most exclusive of all will be the First Edition, which be available worldwide but strictly for one model year only. Even more luxurious than the HSE specification, this model is powered solely by the 3.0-litre V6 petrol and diesel engines and features a wealth of extra features as standard, including full extended leather interior trim to complement the perforated Windsor leather seats in Nimbus or Ebony, 1,600W Meridian Signature Sound System, Matrix-Laser LED headlights and 22-inch Split-Spoke wheels with diamond-turned finish.
