Range Rover SV Coupe teased

Range Rover will extend its range during this year Geneva Motor Show with a new world premiere, already announced in a press release. It is the world’s first full-size luxury SUV coupé. The new Range Rover SV Coupe will be a dramatic addition to the Range Rover portfolio.





SV Coupe is a celebration of the Range Rover bloodline, with a dramatic two-door silhouette which alludes to its unique heritage – Range Rover launched as a two-door in 1970 – while being thoroughly modern and contemporary.





The interior image released today illustrates the traditional skills combined with up-to-the-minute technologies utilised throughout the cabin to exquisite effect. Stunning to the eye, sumptuous to the touch, it is a light, contemporary, space where attention to detail has been paramount.





Land Rover Design and Special Vehicle Operations have created the Range Rover SV Coupé, which will be hand-assembled at the SV Technical Centre in Ryton-on-Dunsmore in Warwickshire, UK. Production will be limited to no more than 999 vehicles for worldwide distribution.









