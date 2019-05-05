Range Rover is now available with a 3.0 liter inline-six cylinder petrol unit

A few months ago, Land Rover unveiled the Range Rover Sport P400. The model used a 3.0 liter inline-six cylinder petrol unit. Now, the same engine will be available on the Range Rover P400 version.





The 3.0 liter petrol unit deliver 400 horsepower and 550 Nm peak of torque. The engine features an electric supercharger in order to eliminate the turbo lag effect and also a 48V mild-hybrid system in order to improve the fuel efficiency.





The engine is matted to an eight speed automatic transmission and to an all-wheel drive system. As a result, the car can run from not to 100 km/h in just 6.3 seconds, while the top speed is clocked at 225 km/h.





Thanks to the mild-hybrid system, the Range Rover P400 can achieve a fuel economy of 30.4mpg (9.3l/100km) and CO2 emissions of 212g/km.

Tags: range rover, range rover p400, range rover petrol engine

Posted in Land Rover, New Vehicles