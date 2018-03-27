Ram 1500 Kentucky Derby Edition launched
27 March 2018
In order to celebrate one of America's iconic competitions, Ram is introducing a special edition of its most popular pick-up: the 1500.
The 2019 Ram 1500 will commemorate the 144th running of the Kentucky Derby. The 2019 Ram 1500 Kentucky Derby Edition is fittingly based on the brand’s top Limited trim, and will feature distinctive Kentucky Derby “Run for the Roses” fender graphics.
The May 5 running of the roses marks the Ram Truck brand’s ninth year as the Official Truck of Churchill Downs and the Kentucky Derby.
The launch of the Kentucky Derby Edition will also mark the introduction of Ivory White Tri Coat paint and the first time that a body-colored appearance package will be available on the all-new Ram 1500 Limited.
Five additional exterior colors are also available for Kentucky Derby Edition buyers to choose from: Delmonico Red, Diamond Black Crystal, Granite Crystal, Max Steel or Patriot Blue. The Ram Kentucky Derby Edition is available in 4x2 or 4x4 Crew Cab configurations, with a 5 ft.-7 in. bed length.
The Ram 1500 Kentucky Derby Edition includes the Ram’s exclusive Uconnect 12-inch touchscreen radio with Sirius XM 360L with navigation, four-corner auto-leveling air suspension, power-retracting running boards, trailer hitch with sway control and blind spot monitor with automatic trailer detection. The Kentucky Derby Edition also includes premium full-leather front and rear reclining seats with heating and cooling, genuine wood and metal trim.
Base price for the 2019 Ram 1500 Kentucky Derby Edition is $55,680.
Volvo debuts its first three cylinder engine in XC40 range
Volvo's new XC40 small SUV is an important addition to the range, as the Swedish manufacturer hopes to sell more and more SUV's, benefiting from current ...
Renault EZ-GO Concept unveiled
Renault used this year Geneva Motor Show to share again its vision about the future of transportation and living. The French manufacturer unveiled the ...
Mitsubishi L200 Barbarian SVP II launched in UK
Mitsubishi tries to offer its UK clients some off-road and styling alternatives to its current range. The latest experiment is the current Mitsubishi ...
Lexus list of premieres at Geneva Motor Show
Lexus will use this year Geneva Motor Show to mark the world premiere of its new UX crossover at the Geneva Motor Show on March 6th. The all-new compact ...
Volkswagen Group deliveries increase in first two moths of 2018
Despite being overtaken by Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance last year, Volkswagen Group continues its great momentum and scores high sales lso the the ...
Hyundai Intelligent Personal Cockpit showcased in Geneva
Along with the new Le Fil Rouge Concept, created to showcase the future design of the company, Hyundai also unveiled a prototype of its future technology. ...
BMW and Mercedes-Benz will not attend 2019 Detroit Auto Show
I hope you have noticed that car manufacturers are skipping the auto shows. They have their reason to do this and the latest news is coming from BMW. ...
Audi E-Tron Vision Gran Turismo - first teaser picture
Audi has published a first teaser picture with the upcoming Audi E-Tron Vision Gran Turismo. The virtual car will be showcased on April 9th and it will ...
Video: Jaguar I-Pace is doing a night lap of Monaco circuit
Jaguar I-Pace has tackled the famous Monaco street-circuit to prove its performance credentials. The British car manufacturer is the first premium car ...
