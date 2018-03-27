Ram 1500 Kentucky Derby Edition launched

In order to celebrate one of America's iconic competitions, Ram is introducing a special edition of its most popular pick-up: the 1500.





The 2019 Ram 1500 will commemorate the 144th running of the Kentucky Derby. The 2019 Ram 1500 Kentucky Derby Edition is fittingly based on the brand’s top Limited trim, and will feature distinctive Kentucky Derby “Run for the Roses” fender graphics.

The May 5 running of the roses marks the Ram Truck brand’s ninth year as the Official Truck of Churchill Downs and the Kentucky Derby.





The launch of the Kentucky Derby Edition will also mark the introduction of Ivory White Tri Coat paint and the first time that a body-colored appearance package will be available on the all-new Ram 1500 Limited.

Five additional exterior colors are also available for Kentucky Derby Edition buyers to choose from: Delmonico Red, Diamond Black Crystal, Granite Crystal, Max Steel or Patriot Blue. The Ram Kentucky Derby Edition is available in 4x2 or 4x4 Crew Cab configurations, with a 5 ft.-7 in. bed length.





The Ram 1500 Kentucky Derby Edition includes the Ram’s exclusive Uconnect 12-inch touchscreen radio with Sirius XM 360L with navigation, four-corner auto-leveling air suspension, power-retracting running boards, trailer hitch with sway control and blind spot monitor with automatic trailer detection. The Kentucky Derby Edition also includes premium full-leather front and rear reclining seats with heating and cooling, genuine wood and metal trim.





Base price for the 2019 Ram 1500 Kentucky Derby Edition is $55,680.









Tags: ram 1500 kentucky derby edition, ram 1500, kentucky derby, ram 1500 special edition

Posted in Ram, New Vehicles